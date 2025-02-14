Fortis Inc. Files 2024 Year-End Disclosure Documents

This news release constitutes a "Designated News Release" incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement dated December 9, 2024 to Fortis' short form base shelf prospectus dated December 9, 2024.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS), today filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements, related Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its 2024 Annual Information Form, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Corporation also filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sedarplus.ca (Canadian filings), www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) and the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com , or by emailing investorrelations@fortisinc.com .

The Management Information Circular for the Corporation's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders is expected to be made available to shareholders in late March.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2024 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $73 billion as at December 31, 2024. The Corporation's 9,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedarplus.ca , or www.sec.gov .

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

248.946.3572

investorrelations@fortisinc.com Media Enquiries:

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Government Relations

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com





