Industrial Sensors Market to Exceed USD 54.24 Billion by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

Industrial Sensors Market Size & Growth Analysis

Market is expanding with demand for automation, IoT, and predictive maintenance, driving efficiency in manufacturing, healthcare, and smart industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Industrial Sensors market was valued at USD 25.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 54.24 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.93% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Factors fueling the growth of the industrial sensors market comprise automation trends, adoption of Industry 4.0, and surging demand for real-time data monitoring in manufacturing facilities. This demand is further increased by IoT, AI-driven predictive Maintenance with other use cases, and smart factories. Advanced sensors are being integrated into automotive, healthcare, energy, and several other technological sectors to drive efficiency, improve safety, and lower costs.Get Free Sample PDF of Industrial Sensors Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1880 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Honeywell International- Rockwell Automation- Texas Instruments- Panasonic Corporation- TE Connectivity- Amphenol Corporation- Bosch Sensortec- STMicroelectronics- Siemens- Dwyer InstrumentsKey Market Segmentation:By Sensor Type: In 2023, level sensors accounted for the largest share of the market for industrial sensors owing to their high adoption in the oil & gas, chemicals, and water treatment industries, where operating efficiency and safety depend crucially on the measurement of solids and liquids. The demand for them increased with the implementation of automation and smart monitoring.Gas sensors are anticipated to dominate the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to high government initiatives towards environmental regulations, safety regulations, and increased air quality monitoring. The further growth in automotive, healthcare, and smart cities, as well as the sophisticated technology associated with MEMS and IoT-enabled gas sensors, drives them rapidly during the forecast duration.By Type: In 2023, the industrial sensors market was led by contact sensors owing to their usage in manufacturing, automation, and machinery monitoring where a high level of accuracy in detecting pressure, temperature, and displacement is ensured due to direct interaction. They built a strong position in the market thanks to their cheapness and robustness for industrial use.The non-contact sensors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period from 2024-2032, owing to the advancement in infrared-based, ultrasonic, and laser-based technologies. High demand for touchless operations, predictive maintenance, and IoT-enabled remote monitoring in automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics is driving growth.By End User: In 2023, the industrial sensors market was led by the discrete segment, which is highly adopted in the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries, where accurate detection, positioning, and assembly line automation are crucial. Which has contributed to its growth through the increasing demand for industrial automation and robotics.The process segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2032, due to an increasing need for continuous monitoring of pressure, temperature, and flow in industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The adoption of process sensors is propelled by growing regulatory compliance, Industry 4.0 adoption, and the transition towards smart manufacturing.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1880 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Sensor TypePosition SensorsGas SensorsPressure SensorsLevel SensorsTemperature SensorsHumidity & Moisture SensorsFlow SensorsImage SensorsForce SensorsBy TypeContactNon-contactBy IndustryProcess-Oil and Gas-Energy and Power-Chemical-Mining-Pharmaceutical-Food and Beverages-OthersDiscrete-Automotive-Consumer Electronics-Aerospace and Defense-OthersNorth America Leads Industrial Sensors Market While Asia Pacific Surges as Fastest Growing RegionThe market for industrial sensors was led by North America in 2023, attributed to the heavy adoption of automation, Industry 4.0, and IoT-enabled smart manufacturing. The existing automotive, aerospace, and healthcare verticals in the region make vast use of industrial sensors for precision monitoring, predictive maintenance, and quality control. Leading sensor manufacturers, as well as the advent of AI-based responsible, intelligent, and IVR industrial solutions, have also contributed to the overall growth of the market.The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2024 to 2032 due to the high growth relating to industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors along investment in smart factories. The demand for automation, robotics, and real-time monitoring solutions is high in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, increasing adoption of IoT, AI, and 5 G-enabled industrial applications and supportive government initiatives for digital transformation in industries also expedite market growth. Additionally, the increasing need for industrial sensors with advanced features in the devices manufacturing and automotive sectors in this region, in light of booming consumer electronics, further propels its market growth.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1880 Recent Developments:-In January 2025, Texas Instruments introduces advanced radar and audio solutions, enhancing vehicle safety, driver assistance, and immersive sound with AI-powered precision-In February 2025, TE Connectivity announces the acquisition of Richards Manufacturing, aiming to expand its footprint in the fast-growing energy sector with advanced power solutions and grid modernization technologies.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Industrial Sensors Market Segmentation, by Sensor TypeChapter 8. Industrial Sensors Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 9. Industrial Sensors Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Industrial Sensors Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1880

