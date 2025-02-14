Milking Robot Market Size to Grow USD 7.2 Billion by 2032, at 10.79% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

Milking Robot Market Size & Growth Analysis

Milking Robots Market growing with demand for automated dairy farming, improving efficiency, milk yield, and herd management through AI and robotic automation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Milking Robot Market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 7.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.79% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The milking robots market is witnessing an upsurge due to the increasing demand for automation to solve labor shortages and enhance efficiency in dairy farming. From an economic perspective, these robots also increase milk production and optimize animal welfare, as well as enable the continuous provision of real-time data for herd management. The adoption is driven by rising global dairy consumption, especially in emerging economies. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- GEA Group AG- DeLaval Inc.- Fullwood Ltd.- Lely- BouMatic- Fullwood Packo- DAIRYMASTER- Hokofarm Group B.V.- Milkwell Milking Systems- System HappelKey Market Segmentation:By Robotic System Type: In 2023, the milking robots single-stall units segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the milking robots market. Due to being economical and ideal for small and mid-size dairy farms. Being less reliant on manual labor and improving operational efficiency, these systems are popularly accepted by farmers converting to agricultural automation. Finally, single-stall units have a lower capital requirement than multi-stall or rotary so they are more widely adopted. The additional market could be attributed to their flexibility in managing herds and enhancing milk yield. The additional market could be attributed to their flexibility in managing herds and enhancing milk yield.The rotary system segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The efficiency of milking several cows at once makes it a necessity for large-scale dairy operations. High-capacity automated milking rotaries (AMRs) reduce the milking time and labor costs of large farms. With growth and scale in dairying, full automation in high capacity is in demand. The roll-out of rotary systems is further supported by technological advancements like AI-enabled monitoring and IoT integration.By Herd Size: The milking robots market was dominated by the herd size between 100 and 1,000 cows’ segment in 2023, which accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2023, this is attributed to the high adoption of milking robots among mid-size dairy farms. Automation is a big boon for these farms, with the milking robots reducing labor dependence and enhancing productivity, and milk production efficiency by a huge margin.More than 1,000 cows are expected to have the highest growth rate from 2024-2032, due to the high need for large-scale automation. Automated milking rotary systems (AMRs) provide a great investment opportunity for large dairy integration solutions, considering the need for high-throughput solutions in high-throughput milk production environments to optimize productivity. These farms can lower the cost per unit of milking and also increase the quantity of milk manufactured, thanks to the economies of scale. Adoption continues to spread as efficiency gains are bolstered by the incorporation of AI, IoT, and real-time monitors. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Robotic System TypeSingle-Stall UnitMulti-Stall UnitAutomated Milking Rotary SystemBy Herd SizeUp to 100Between 100-1,000Above 1,000Asia Pacific Leads Milking Robots Market While North America Grows FastestThe global milking robots market was led by the Asia Pacific region in 2023, owing to swift advancement in dairy automation coupled with high dairy consumption in China, India, and Japan. As the demand for good quality dairy products is increasing along with the shortage of labor, dairy farms have started using robotic milking systems. Market expansion has been additionally augured by government stimulus programs aimed at dairy automation and other technological developments. Also, the growing number of cost-effective milking robots being used on small to mid-sized dairy farms (including single-stall and multi-stall milking robots) have led various segments to dominate the restaurant across the region. Also, the growing number of cost-effective milking robots being used on small to mid-sized dairy farms (including single-stall and multi-stall milking robots) have led various segments to dominate the restaurant across the region.North America is expected to experience the fastest CAGR in the milking robots market from 2024 to 2032, primarily owing to the high number of large-scale dairy farms and growing investments in precision farming technologies in the region. Large herd sizes have increased the demand for high-throughput milking solutions, such as automated milking rotary systems (AMRs), thus putting the US and Canada at the forefront of dairy automation. Meanwhile, the continued development of technology, such as artificial intelligence-enabled monitoring and Internet of Things (IoT) integration, is improving efficiency, and making automation a more appealing option for dairy farmers. Recent Developments:-In December 2024, GEA Farm Technologies launched its first Automatic Milking System (AMS) in New Zealand, introducing advanced robotic solutions for pasture-based dairy farming.-In January 2024, DeLaval launched the VMS™ Batch Milking system, a robotic solution designed for large herds, combining automation with traditional milking routines. 