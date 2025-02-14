PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 13, 2025 TOL backs key gov't programs to boost economic growth in Panay Island Iloilo City - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today expressed his full support to key government programs seeking to accelerate economic development in Panay Island. At the press conference of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial candidates held in Iloilo City, Tolentino said that he is "all for the completion" of the 210-kilometer Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway (ICAEx). The expressway project will traverse two cities and 20 municipalities in three provinces across Panay Island, namely, Aklan, Capiz, and Iloilo. He noted that a vital component of ICAEx is the Panay-Guimaras Bridge, which will connect Panay to the island-province of Guimaras, which is known for its world-class mango production. Aside from ICAEx, Tolentino lauded the recent opening of Sunset Boulevard in Iloilo City, which is aimed to improve traffic flow and provide recreational space for Ilonggos. "As a former Chairman of the MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority), I know the importance of urban renewal, transport infrastructure, and addressing traffic to achieve development goals," Tolentino noted. Citing key legislation for the region, the senator said that he strongly supported the passage of Republic Act No. 11735, which establishes a satellite multispecies marine hatchery in the town of Batad, Iloilo. "These marine hatcheries produce fingerlings that benefit the fisheries sector, not just in Iloilo, but also other areas and provinces, such as Dagupan in Pangasinan, a major bangus producer," he pointed out. Finally, Tolentino cited Iloilo's potential to become a medical tourism hub. It is for this reason that he has been pushing for the establishment of medical centers to complement medical schools being established in state universities in the provinces. Tolentino is seeking reelection under the banner of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

