Glucose Market to Witness Strong Growth, Expected to Reach USD 81.4 Billion by 2032

Glucose Market

Technological advancements and rising awareness in diabetes management are driving growth in the glucose market, enhancing accessibility and innovation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Glucose Market Size was valued at USD 48.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Glucose market is being driven by the increasing application of pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages. In key regions, nutritional supplements and functional foods show increased utilization. According to the USDA, Glucose is critical in health-oriented beverages. According to EFSA, there is an increase in Glucose formulations for blood sugar level management, which further enhances demand.Get a Sample Report of Glucose Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1480 Key Players:- Atn Investments Pty Ltd. (Glucose Syrup, Dextrose Monohydrate)- AGRANA (Glucose Syrup, Dextrose)- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM Corn Syrup, ADM Glucose)- Avebe Group (Avebe Potato Starch, Avebe Glucose)- Cargill, Inc (Cargill Glucose Syrup, Cargill Dextrose)- Fooding Group Limited (Fooding Glucose Powder, Fooding Glucose Syrup)- Global Sweeteners Holdings (GSH Glucose Syrup, GSH Dextrose)- Grain Processing Corporation (GPC Glucose Syrup, GPC Dextrose)- Gulshan Polyols (Gulshan Glucose Syrup, Gulshan Dextrose Monohydrate)- Ingredion Inc. (Ingredion Glucose Syrup, Ingredion Dextrose)- Pfizer, Inc. (Pfizer Glucose Injection, Pfizer Dextrose)- ProAgro GmbH (ProAgro Glucose Syrup, ProAgro Dextrose)- Roquette Freres (Roquette Glucose Syrup, Roquette Dextrose)- Sigma Aldrich Corporation (Sigma Dextrose, Sigma Glucose)- Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle Glucose Syrup, Tate & Lyle Dextrose)- Tereos SCA (Tereos Glucose Syrup, Tereos Dextrose)- ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) (ADM Glucose Syrup, ADM Dextrose)- Domo Chemicals (Domo Glucose, Domo Dextrose)- Lantmännen Unibake (Lantmännen Glucose Syrup, Lantmännen Dextrose)- Univar Solutions (Univar Glucose Syrup, Univar Dextrose)By source, the corn starch segment dominated glucose with around 60% of the glucose market.Its popularity has been attributed to the ready and low-cost raw material availability in the market. Corn starch is used as an ingredient in various food and beverage products for both sweetening and thickening. Glucose syrups produced from corn are used in such products as carbonated beverages and candies. The shift in the direction toward plant-based, natural ingredients increased its demand significantly, further upholding corn starch as the central source in glucose.By Nature, in 2023, the synthetic segment dominated the glucose market with a market share of approximately 70%This is due to the consistency and cost necessities in industrial purposes, such as food processing and pharmaceuticals besides biofuels. Synthetic glucose from starch hydrolysis is the most available and economical glucose source, which is sought after by producers. For instance, beverage companies use synthetic glucose syrups to get the required sweetness in soft drinks and energy drinks at a lower cost than with organically sourced products.By End-User, the Food and Beverage Business held a Market Share of 50% in the global Glucose Market in 2023.Glucose is commonly used as a sweetener, stabilizer, and thickening agent in various food products. Major beverage companies use glucose syrups to enhance the sweetness and mouthfeel of their drinks. Glucose is also essential in food manufacturing in confectionery, sauces, and baked goods, aligning with the rising consumer demand for low-calorie and natural sweeteners, solidifying its position in the market.Regional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region, dominated the glucose market by 40% in 2023. With increasing populations, urbanization, and rising income levels, the demand for processed foods, glucose-rich drinks, and snacks elevates the market. Health-conscious consumers as well as growth within the food and beverage sector further amplify the leadership in this region.North America emerged as the fastest-growing glucose market in 2023, which grew at 6.5% CAGR. The growth is due to the rise in diabetes, increased demand for glucose monitoring devices, and an increasing focus on healthier foods. Innovation in glucose production and the pharmaceutical industry, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, have also boosted market growth.Buy Full Research Report on Glucose Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1480 Recent Highlights- December 2024: Dexcom launches the first platform of generative AI for glucose biosensing to provide personal insights for better glucose management. It improves monitoring accuracy, especially in diabetes management.- March 2024: FDA approves the first over-the-counter device, Dexcom Stelo Continuous Glucose Monitor, that is intended for users without dependence on insulin. It is meant for self-monitoring of glucose levels by patients without health care provider oversight.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.