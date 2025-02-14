Passenger Information System Market Size to Surpass USD 90.8 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Passenger Information System Market is growing rapidly due to the rising demand for real-time communication between transit services and commuters.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Passenger Information System Market size was USD 29.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 90.8 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.12% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2524 Keyplayer:Alstom (Passenger Information Displays, Communication Systems)Cubic Corporation (NextBus Real-Time Information Systems)Hitachi, Ltd. (Passenger Information Displays, Train Control Systems)Indra Sistemas SA (Rail Information Solutions, Real-Time Passenger Information)Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Train Monitoring and Control Systems)Siemens AG (Real-Time Passenger Information Systems, Rail Communication Solutions)Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Passenger Information Displays, Integrated Solutions)Teleste Corporation (Passenger Information Systems, Onboard Solutions)Thales Group (Passenger Information Displays, Signalling Systems)Toshiba Corporation (Passenger Information Systems, Data Solutions)Wabtec Corporation (Passenger Information Displays, Train Control Solutions)Altran Technologies (Real-Time Information Systems)Advantech Co., Ltd. (Passenger Information Displays, Wireless Communication Solutions)Luminator Technology Group (Passenger Information Systems, Display Solutions)Neusoft Corporation (Real-Time Passenger Information Systems)EKE-Electronics Ltd (Train Communication Networks, Passenger Information Solutions)ICON Multimedia (Passenger Information Displays, Digital Signage Solutions)Televic Rail (Passenger Information Systems, Rail Communication Solutions)Tattile SRL (Automatic Passenger Counting Systems, Passenger Information Displays)ST Engineering (Real-Time Passenger Information Systems, Public Transit Solutions)By Type, Display Systems Dominate the Market, While Mobile Apps Drive Rapid Growth in Passenger Information SystemsIn 2023, the Display systems segment emerged as the dominant force in the Passenger Information System market, holding a significant revenue share of 20.12%. This is the section that keeps in touch with the transport authority and passengers, updating on timetables, delays, route changes, and all such information that should be communicated.The Mobile Applications segment is the most rapidly growing segment in the Passenger Information System market in the forecasted period. As smartphones are now an indispensable part of people's lives, commuters prefer receiving real-time information directly on their mobile devices.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2524 By Component, Solutions Dominate, While the Services Segment Sees Rapid Growth in Passenger Information Systems MarketIn the Passenger Information System market, the Solution segment is dominating, driven by the ever-increasing necessity for real-time information and developing technologies. For instance, transit authorities and customers are offered solutions such as dynamic displays multimedia systems, or real-time tracking of transit without communication breakdown.The Services segment is experiencing the fastest growth within the Passenger Information System market. As transportation networks become more complex and integrated, the demand for comprehensive services such as software support, installation, and maintenance is on the rise.By System Location, On-Board Systems Dominate, While In-Station Segment Experiences Rapid Growth in Passenger Information Systems MarketThe On-Board segment dominates due to its critical role in providing real-time updates directly to passengers during their commute. On-board systems are critical to ensuring that passengers receive the right information regarding arrival times, delays, route changes, and potential disruptions during travel. Their ability to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction makes them the market leader.The In Station segment is the fastest growing in the Passenger Information System market, largely driven by the need to provide real-time information at transportation hubs such as train stations, bus terminals, and airports.By Transportation Model, the Railway Segment Dominates, While the Roadway Segment Sees Rapid Growth in the Passenger Information Systems MarketIn 2023, the Passenger Information System market, the Railway segment holds the dominant position due to its established infrastructure and large-scale operations. Railways are an important mode of transportation in most regions, both for long-distance and commuter travel. Thus, given the need to upgrade service efficiency while improving passenger experience, advanced PIS solutions were embraced to portray real-time updates of schedules, delays, and route changes.The Roadway segment is the fastest-growing within the Passenger Information System market. The rising demand for real-time information in road transport, particularly for buses, is propelling this growth. As urbanization increases, the need for efficient public transport solutions that provide timely updates to passengers is growing rapidly.By Region, North America Dominates the Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth in Passenger Information SystemsNorth America is leading the Passenger Information System market, accounting for over 41.80% of the global market share in 2023. This is owed to the growth in urbanization, which calls for more population movement to the cities, raising the demand for efficient public transportation systems. Growth in the North American smart city movement has enhanced the need for advanced PIS, designed to deliver real-time information to the commuters, making the user experiences better and efficient in operations.The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This region’s growth is driven by rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies like China and India, where the demand for advanced public transportation solutions is surging.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/passenger-information-system-market-2524 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

