Epoxy Adhesives Market to Hit USD 14.8 Billion by 2032 with a 4.9% CAGR - Says SNS Insider

Epoxy Adhesives Market

Epoxy adhesives market is growing with innovations in high-performance bonding and sustainability, driven by demand in automotive, aerospace, and construction.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Epoxy Adhesives Market Size was valued at USD 9.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.One of the most commonly used and strongest adhesive types is the epoxy adhesive. As lightweight materials, they are used in the lightweight materials of vehicles making them perform better with less emissions. Moreover, the expansion of renewable energy, including wind energy, increases the demand for epoxy adhesives in applications such as the assembly of wind turbine blades, as evidenced by the International Energy Agency's reported highest generation of energy in 2022.Get a Sample Report of Epoxy Adhesives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1460 Key Players:• 3M (Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive DP420, Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive DP190)• Ashland (Aroset 3033, Epon 828)• Bostik (Bostik 930, Bostik 771)• Dow (DOW epoxy adhesive 850, DOW epoxy adhesive 856)• DuPont (Epoxy 407, Epoxy 454)• B. Fuller Company (Flextra 30, Swift 2000)• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Loctite Hysol 9460, Loctite EA 3478)• Mapei S.P.A (Mapeflex EP 21, Ultrabond Eco 360)• Panacol-Elosol GmBH (Structalit 202, Epoxy 123)• Parker Hannifin Corp (Parker Epoxy 1, Parker Epoxy 2)• Permabond LLC (Permabond ET539, Permabond 910)• Sika AG (Sikadur 32, Sikaflex 291)• Aremco Products, Inc. (Aremco 203, Aremco 558)• ARKEMA (Crisben 11, Epotal 720)• Huntsman Corporation (Araldite 2011, Araldite 2020)• Lord Corporation (Lord 7701, Lord 7702)• Master Bond Inc. (Master Bond EP21, Master Bond EP42)• Oligo Polymer GmbH (Oligo Epoxy 2, Oligo Epoxy 3)• Tesa SE (Tesa 62013, Tesa 62025)• Wacker Chemie AG (Elastosil E43, SilGel 612)By Type, in 2023, the two-component epoxy adhesives market dominated the Epoxy Adhesives Market, accounting for more than 50% of the revenue share.Their high bonding strength and resistance properties position them best for the use of high-performance applications in industries involving aerospace, automotive, and construction. In an automotive assembly, for instance, these adhesives bind different materials such as metals and composites, giving strength to the structure, together with weight reduction. Additionally, they can cure at room temperature and offer improved chemical and thermal resistance, which finds applications where high-performance, long-life bonding solutions are in demand.By end-use industry, Building & Construction dominated the epoxy adhesives market in 2023, accounting for nearly 35% of the revenue share.This growth is backed by the emerging demand for strength-intensive adhesives in such construction applications, including flooring and concrete repairs or structural bonding. Epoxy adhesives enhance bonding strength and durability especially for large projects such as those of bridges and tunnels, along with skyscrapers. Their effectiveness in metals and concrete structural bonding has been shown to guarantee high durability and resistance, mainly considering the ever-developing infrastructure found in developing countries.In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Epoxy Adhesives Market at 40%.The region’s dominance is supported by strong demand from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, as these offer superior bonding and temperature resistance. The demand for epoxy adhesives is further driven by U.S. automotive manufacturers for lightweight, durable applications to enhance vehicle performance and fuel economy, as well as infrastructure investments.In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing market, recording a growth rate of 8%. Manufactured in China and India, especially electronics, automotive, and consumer products drive growth. Market demand for epoxy adhesives in electronics assembly, most notably in smartphones, will continue to rise in China, while the increasing construction sector in the developing economies is a further significant driver.Buy Full Research Report on Epoxy Adhesives Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1460 Recent Highlights• March 2024: Timberlab announced the plans for an Oregon CLT manufacturing facility as it tries to meet the growing demand for sustainable building materials. It will produce 100,000 cubic meters of CLT every year and provide around 100 jobs.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

