Manufacturing Execution Systems Market to Surge to USD 32.9 Billion by 2032 | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market is growing as Industry 4.0 drives automation and digitization, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Manufacturing Execution Systems Market was valued at USD 14.7 Billion in 2023 and is now anticipated to grow to USD 32.9 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market is poised for rapid growth due to rising demand for enhanced operational efficiency, automation, and integration within manufacturing industries.Get a Sample Report of Manufacturing Execution Systems Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4323 Key Players:• Siemens AG: (SIMATIC IT Unified Architecture)• Schneider Electric SE: (Wonderware MES)• ABB Ltd: (Manufacturing Operations Management)• Honeywell International Inc.: (Honeywell Forge MES)• Rockwell Automation, Inc.: (FactoryTalk ProductionCentre)• Dassault Systèmes SE: (DELMIA Apriso)• General Electric (GE) Digital: (Proficy Manufacturing Execution Systems)• SAP SE: (SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence)• Emerson Electric Co.: (Syncade Manufacturing Execution System)• AVEVA Group plc: (AVEVA MES)• Dassault Systèmes SE: (DELMIA Manufacturing Operations Management)• Oracle Corporation: (Oracle Manufacturing Cloud)• Siemens PLM Software: (Opcenter Execution Discrete)• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): (TCS Digital Manufacturing Platform)• Atos SE: (Atos Codex MES)• HCL Technologies Ltd.: (MES 360)• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: (MES Solution for iQ Platform)• Plex Systems, Inc.: (Plex Manufacturing Cloud)• iBASEt: (Solumina MES)• Critical Manufacturing S.A.: (Critical Manufacturing MES)Market Segmentation Insights: On-Premises Deployment, Services Offering, and Automotive Industry Lead in 2023By Deployment: The On-Premises segment dominated the market with a share of 43.6% in 2023. Security concerns related to data privacy and the need for regulatory compliance are major factors driving the adoption of on-premise deployment. These solutions offer greater flexibility for customization and integration with existing infrastructure, ensuring smooth data flow and operational efficiency.By Offering; The Services Offering segment led the market with a share of 51.02% in 2023. This segment includes the implementation of software, upgrades, workforce training, and system maintenance. These services are essential for seamless deployment and the continuous adaptation of MES solutions, thereby ensuring improved operational efficiency and increased flexibility in manufacturing operations.By Discrete Industry: The automotive segment dominated the market with a share of over 32% in 2023. The automotive industry's focus on lean manufacturing principles, such as waste reduction and maximizing productivity, has driven the adoption of MES solutions. MES helps streamline production workflows, optimize asset utilization, and reduce inventory levels, thus contributing to operational excellence and cost reductions in automotive manufacturing.North America Dominated MES Market with 34.04% Share in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing RegionThe North America region led the market with a share of over 34.04% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the presence of advanced manufacturing facilities, significant investments in automation, and a focus on operational efficiency. North America's well-established industrial sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals, are increasingly adopting MES solutions to improve productivity and traceability.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for manufacturing execution systems market. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization, the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, and government initiatives to promote manufacturing efficiency. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in automation and digital transformation, leading to higher demand for MES solutions.Buy Full Research Report on Manufacturing Execution Systems Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4323 Recent Developments• In September 2023: Rockwell Automation Inc. successfully implemented its Plex MES at BIC's Bizerte plant in Tunisia. The aim was to improve operational efficiency and innovation by providing a 360-degree view of the plant’s operations. This partnership marked a significant step in digitizing BIC’s manufacturing processes.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.