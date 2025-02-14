Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) Market to Reach USD 43.36 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Enterprise Application Integration market is set for growth as businesses embrace digital transformation to boost operational efficiency.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNS Insider report states that the Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) market was valued at USD 13.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 43.36 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2541 Keyplayers:IBM (IBM App Connect)Microsoft (Azure Logic Apps)Oracle (Oracle Integration Cloud)SAP (SAP Cloud Platform Integration)MuleSoft (Anypoint Platform)TIBCO Software (TIBCO Cloud Integration)Dell Boomi (Boomi Integration)Informatica (Informatica Cloud Data Integration)SnapLogic (SnapLogic Integration Platform)Salesforce (Salesforce Integration Cloud)Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Glue)ServiceNow (ServiceNow IntegrationHub)Jitterbit (Jitterbit Harmony)Workato (Workato Integration Platform)Adeptia (Adeptia Connect)Kong (Kong Gateway)Celigo (Celigo Integrator.io)WSO2 (WSO2 Enterprise Integrator)Axway (Axway AMPLIFY Integration)SAP Concur (Concur Integration Services)By Deployment Model, Cloud Deployment dominates Enterprise Application Integration Market with a 51% Share in 2023In 2023, the cloud deployment model accounted for approximately 51% of the EAI market share. The main drivers of the shift toward cloud-based integration solutions are scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud EAI solutions allow organizations to integrate applications and services across different environments with real-time access to critical data without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure.Furthermore, cloud-based EAI solutions facilitate rapid deployment and updates, allowing organizations to respond quickly to changing business needs. As businesses continue to embrace cloud technology, the demand for cloud-based EAI solutions is expected to grow, driving further expansion of the market.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2541 By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the Market with a 62% Share, While SMEs Drive Growing Demand.Large enterprises captured the largest share of revenue in the Enterprise Application Integration market, accounting for around 62% in 2023. Large enterprises typically have complex IT environments with numerous applications and systems that require seamless integration.While large enterprises dominate the EAI market, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also now realizing the importance of integration solutions. With SMEs increasingly using technology to optimize operations and drive growth, the demand for scalable and cost-effective EAI solutions tailored to their needs is expected to rise.By Industry Vertical, the BFSI Sector Dominates the Market, While Healthcare Segment Experiences Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the BFSI Segment dominates the Enterprise Application Integration market due to its need for secure, seamless data sharing and real-time transaction processing. The industry’s reliance on legacy systems and complex regulatory requirements drives the demand for advanced integration solutions to ensure compliance and operational efficiency.The Healthcare segment is the fastest-growing segment in the Enterprise Application Integration market. With the rise of digital health records, telemedicine, and IoT-based healthcare solutions, there is a growing need for seamless integration of various healthcare applications to ensure data accuracy, improve patient care, and streamline administrative processes.By Type, Point-to-Point Integration Dominates the Market, While Microservices Segment Sees Rapid GrowthIn 2023, in the Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) market, the Point-to-Point Integration segment dominates due to its straightforward approach to connecting individual systems directly. This method ensures seamless communication between specific applications, which is essential for businesses with relatively simpler IT infrastructures.Microservices is the fastest-growing segment in the Enterprise Application Integration market. As businesses transition toward more flexible, scalable, and agile architectures, microservices-based integration allows them to build, deploy, and scale applications independently.By Region, North America Leads EAI Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing RegionIn 2023, North America led the Enterprise Application Integration market, accounting for 37% of the total revenue. These factors contribute to regional leadership: having main technology providers, a stronger focus on digital transformation, and cloud technologies implemented in earlier times. North American organizations are investing heavily in EAI solutions to achieve better operational capabilities and customer experience.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2024-2032, fueled by the rapid adoption of digital technologies and the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises embracing cloud solutions.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/enterprise-application-integration-market-2541 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.