State of Black Shreveport 12th Annual Symposium, Economic Summit and Awards Luncheon Culminates this Weekend

State of Black Shreveport 12th Annual Symposium, Economic Summit and Awards Luncheon

State of Black Shreveport Annual Awards Luncheon will recognize community leaders, businesses, and Shreveport sports icons

The State of Black Shreveport has become an intricate part of the tapestry and lexicon of this local community. We believe when you make Black Shreveport better you make all of Shreveport better.” — Lynn D. Cawthorne, founder of the State of Black Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The State of Black Shreveport (SOBS), a community-led initiative, will culminate this weekend with their annual symposium and economic summit, awards luncheon and worship service to improve the social, cultural, political and economic conditions of Black Shreveporters.The event will educate and mobilize the community to increase Black economic power and entrepreneurship by providing access and opportunities to investment resources.The program will feature illuminating workshops and presentations from respected voices in Shreveport’s Black community and will focus on SOBS’ mission of wealth creation, employment and income, education and skills development, business and entrepreneurship, community development and civic engagement. The awards luncheon will recognize four community leaders, three businesses and five Shreveport sports icons. The former Shreveport Steamers football organization will receive special recognition.Lynn D. Cawthorne, founder of the State of Black Shreveport, said, “We are excited to host the final week of the 2025 summit. It is vital that we facilitate economic sustainability for the future of our city. Not only do we have to be diligent about economics, but emerging technologies like artificial intelligence demand that we engage and educate our community. In our 12 years of existence, the State of Black Shreveport has become an intricate part of the tapestry and lexicon of this local community. We believe when you make Black Shreveport better you make all of Shreveport better.”Feb. 14 will feature an opening reception and live broadcast with "The Anouk Show" hosted by Anouk Bromfield.On Feb. 15 the symposium and economic summit component will feature a vendor fair, a Generational Town Hall Meeting and a panel discussion with Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. The awards luncheon will pay tribute to community and business leaders and Shreveport sports icons. The recipients include Courtland Milloy Sr., retired educator and former owner of Milloy’s Printing; Billy Anderson, Power Coalition for Equity & Justice; Caddo Parish Sheriff Henry Whitehorn; Eddie’s Restaurant, Freeman and Harris Restaurant and Orlandeaux’s Restaurant; Martha Tyler, Moms on a Mission; Ben Brown, former quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles; Morris Claiborne, former cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets; Roosevelt Collins, outside linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys; Gerald Kimble, former head football coach at Green Oaks High School and James Mosley, former head football coach at Booker T. Washington and Green Oaks High Schools. There will be a special to the former Shreveport Steamers football organization.The weekend concludes Feb. 16 with a worship service at the historic Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, where many civil rights icons attended when they visited Shreveport. State of Black Shreveport sponsors include AmeriHealth, Cawthorne Financial Group, Alpha Media, Cawthorne & Doran and Southern University of Shreveport.Schedule of EventsFriday, February 14, 2025Reception and Live Broadcast with "The Anouk Show" hosted by Anouk Bromfield6 p.m. to 9 p.m.Topic: Valentine’s Day Presentation: Black Love Relationships and Mental StressBally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel451 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LASaturday, February 15, 2025Symposium 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Vendor's Fair 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Heritage Awards Luncheon 2 p.m.-5 p.m.Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel451 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LASunday, February 16, 2025Worship Service 10:15 a.m.Galilee Missionary Baptist Church1500 Pierre Ave. Shreveport, LA

State of Black Shreveport's Lynn D. Cawthorne's interview with KTBS 3 News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.