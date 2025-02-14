Morpheus Labs Partners with CertiK to Power TN7’s Smart Contracts in Their First Joint Initiative

Graphic download: Synthcity Overview (1).png





SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus Labs has teamed up with CertiK , a leader in blockchain security, to enhance the security and reliability of smart contracts. This collaboration strengthens blockchain ecosystems and supports the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA), opening up new possibilities for tokenized content and intellectual property. The partnership kicks off with TN7, a new content universe built around the first digital comic series from Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service.

TN7: A Pioneering Digital Content Platform

TN7 is a Viu initiative that explores new possibilities for community-driven storytelling, integrating Web3 elements to empower creators. It integrates secure and efficient smart contracts as part of its infrastructure. Through Morpheus Labs’ collaboration with CertiK, these contracts undergo rigorous auditing and reinforcement, ensuring a stable and secure foundation for the platform’s interactive ecosystem.

CertiK Joins to Fortify Smart Contract Security

CertiK brings advanced AI-driven auditing solutions to reinforce TN7’s smart contracts, enhancing security for the platform and its creators. Ronghui Gu, co-founder of CertiK, stated: “We are excited to partner with Morpheus Labs. Their AI-powered Smart Contract Studio provides the first end-to-end solution for smart contract development and auditing.Together, we aim to set new standards in blockchain security and reduce cybercrime threats.”

A Strong Beginning for the Partnership

This collaboration on TN7 marks the first step in an ongoing partnership aimed at advancing security in blockchain-powered digital content platforms. Morpheus Labs’ Smart Contract Studio , combined with CertiK’s auditing expertise, provides intuitive, seamless and highly secure smart contracts. Anson, Country Head at Viu Singapore, said: “Security is essential to TN7’s vision of a dynamic, creator-driven universe. With CertiK’s expertise and Morpheus Labs’ platform, we are confident in providing a stable and secure environment for our growing community.”

Setting a New Standard in Web3 Security

By combining CertiK’s auditing capabilities with Morpheus Labs’ Smart Contract Studio, the partnership delivers an end-to-end solution for smart contract development and auditing, addressing the growing need for robust cybersecurity in Web3. Pei-Han Chuang, CEO of Morpheus Labs, added: “Our Smart Contract Studio simplifies development while integrating thorough auditing services. The TN7 project is just the start of how this partnership will benefit businesses seeking secure smart contract solutions.”

A Secure Future for Web3

Together, Morpheus Labs and CertiK are setting a new standard for developing and securing smart contracts while onboarding more customers, starting with the TN7 project. As Web3 evolves, this collaboration strengthens the security framework for TN7 and sets a precedent for protecting digital content platforms integrating blockchain technology.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a leading developer lab in South East Asia specializing in blockchain integration, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and services to streamline the development and deployment of blockchain-based projects. With a focus on driving adoption and innovation, Morpheus Labs empowers developers and enterprises to leverage the full potential of Web3 technologies.

To learn more about Morpheus Labs, visit https://morpheuslabs.io . Try the Smart Contract Studio for free at https://web3-platform.morpheuslabs.io .

About CertiK

CertiK’s mission is to secure the Web3 world. Starting with blockchain, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia into Enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to be built with security and accuracy. Headquartered in New York City, CertiK was founded by computer science professors Ronghui Gu and Zhong Shao. CertiK is backed by industry leaders, including Insight Partners, Tiger Global, Sequoia, Coatue Management, Advent International, Goldman Sachs, Lightspeed, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Hillhouse Capital, Binance, Coinbase Ventures, and more.

To learn more, please visit https://www.certik.com/

About Viu

Viu, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, is available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa.

The Viu service is available to consumers through a dual model, with an ad-supported free tier and a premium subscription tier. In addition to premium original productions under the brand “Viu Original”, Viu showcases TV series, movies, and lifestyle programmes from top content providers in local and regional languages with subtitles. Viu Scream Dates, its multi-market fan-meet offering, extends the Viu experience beyond the screens by bringing stars closer to their fans via live events.

In June 2023, PCCW and CANAL+ formed a partnership to accelerate the growth of Viu, making CANAL+ a strategic investor in Viu.

Viu also operates MOOV, a popular digital music streaming and live concerts service in Hong Kong.

Viu is a member of PCCW Media under PCCW Limited, a global company headquartered in Hong Kong with interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investments, and other businesses. PCCW also operates ViuTV, a free television service in Hong Kong, through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, and has interests in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, among other global investments.

For more information, please visit www.viu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aa0632c-1cf4-4077-8b20-7c32e156412e

