Norsk Hydro: Årsrapport for 2024 European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

Vedlagt denne meldingen og publisert på www.hydro.com:

Norsk Hydro Årsrapport 2024 European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) - Norsk







Investorkontakt:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Mediekontakt:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

