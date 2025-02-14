Norsk Hydro: Årsrapport for 2024 European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
Vedlagt denne meldingen og publisert på www.hydro.com:
- Norsk Hydro Årsrapport 2024 European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) - Norsk
Investorkontakt:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
Mediekontakt:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12
