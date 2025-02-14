The 2025 Quadrille Ball: A White-Tie Celebration of Tradition and Support for Education

Quadrille Ball Logo The 64th Annual Quadrille Ball (Photo Credit: Jasmina Tomic) Joseph Pfeifer, Guest of Honor - Lya F. Pfeifer, JB Kreser (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Steve Eicher) Participants at the 64th Annual Quadrille Ball (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Steve Eicher) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Jasmina Tomic)

White-Tie Gala Returned to the Iconic Plaza Hotel for its 64th Annual Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quadrille Ball, one of New York City’s most elegant and enduring philanthropic traditions, took place at the historic Plaza Hotel. The Ball is a white-tie gala that celebrates German American friendship and Transatlantic cultural and academic exchange.This timeless event features young men and women who perform the traditional Quadrille, a historic ballroom dance symbolizing unity and harmony. Each year, this cherished tradition is accompanied by live orchestral music, fine dining, dancing, and an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause.Proceeds from the Quadrille Ball benefit the German American Scholarship Association’s Scholarship Fund. The Fund provides grants to exceptional students pursuing studies or research in the United States or Germany, fostering academic excellence and mutual understanding between the two nations. The Ball’s philanthropic focus on education ensures a lasting impact, empowering young minds to achieve their goals while building global connections.This year’s Ball welcomed Guest of Honor Ms. Lya Friedrich Pfeifer, President of the Max Kade Foundation in addition to friends including The Consul General of Germany in New York, His Excellency Till Knorn, among other guests.The evening commenced with a cocktail reception in the Terrace Room of the Plaza Hotel. This was followed by dinner and dancing in the Grand Ballroom. Music during dinner was provided by the New York Orchestras Entertainment with the highlight of the evening being the Quadrille presentation which was directed by Gordon A. Cooper and Brian D. Hutchinson. Following this dazzling evening guests continued the party at the Küka Night Club with supper in the Terrace Room with music provided by the Central Park Orchestra.The Quadrille Stipend Fund could not succeed without the continued and generous support of corporate sponsors, individual patrons, and other private donors. Financial and non-monetary donations help the German-American Scholarship Association award its scholarships to twenty-six outstanding students from the United States and Germany. The Quadrille Ball would like to thank Sponsors including, The Family of Dr. Karl Elling and The Mejean Family Foundation (Full Scholarship Sponsors), The Bye Family, The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, and The Max Kade Foundation (Platinum Sponsors).In addition, the Society would like to thank Diamond Sponsors for this year’s Quadrille Ball including The Max Kade Foundation, Mrs. Lya F. and Mr. Joseph Pfeifer, Dr. William Radin and Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Shiva. The Society also recognizes the support of our Benefactors including Mr. Andrew Bevan, Mr. David Detjen, Dr. Barbara Elling, Ms. Bettina Elling, Mrs. Heide Herz and Freiherr und Freifrau von Arnim.Notable Attendees included: Ms. Lya Friedrich Pfeifer (Guest of Honor) and Mr. Joseph Pfeifer, His Excellency Till Knorn (Consul General of Germany in New York), Dr. Barbara Elling (President, German-American Scholarship Association), Ms. Irmintraud J. Jost (Ball Committee Co-Chair), Mr. Jean-Baptiste Kresser (Ball Committee Co-Chair), Heide E. Herz (Ball Committee Honorary Chair),Ms. Priya S. Nayar (Ball Committee Vice Chair) Mr. Ryan T. Smith (Ball Committee Vice Chair), Mr. Mark Bye and Mrs. Simone Bey, Dr. William Radin, Freiherr und Freifrau von Arnim, Mr. Andrew Bevan, Prof. Dr. Dorothea von Mücke and Dr. Philippe Similon, Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Susanne von Türk, Mrs. Jean Shafiroff, Ms. Bettina W. Bennett, Mr. Stuart and Mrs. Karen Bevan, Dr. Corinne de Cholnoky, Mr. David Chou, Prof. Jasmin Cowin, Ms. Elizaveta Dobroradnykh, Dr. Andrew J. Hauser and Ms. France Courchesne, Mr. Maxmilian Heering, Mr. Thomas M. Heering, Dr. Claudine Holt, Dr. Michael Philips, Ms. Amy Pivak, Mr. Rand and Mrs. Mary Ellen Scullard, Mr. Conrad C. Steinmann, Jr., Dr. Arlene Tieng, Mr. John Vricella, Mr. Günter and Mrs. Katherina Weber, Mr. Simon Liepold and Mrs. Arabelle Liepold, Dr. Steven Sokol and Ms. Sara Aros, Prof. Dr. Martin Ihrig and Ms. Anna Niedermeyer, Dr. Luiza Petre, Mr. Stefan Jekel, and Mr. Matthew Yokobosky.About the Quadrille Ball and the German-American Scholarship Association:The Quadrille Ball is part of the German-American Scholarship Association Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The charity has awarded more than 700 scholarships to talented graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at U.S. and German universities since 1961. The stipends offer students the opportunity to study and conduct research across the Atlantic and Scholarships recipients are chosen in cooperation with highly regarded organizations: the Fulbright program, the Institute of International Education (IIE), and Columbia University. The Quadrille Ball is organized by volunteers to ensure that the tax-deductible contributions from sponsors, advertisers, donors, and ball guests benefit the stipend fund.For more information, please visit www.quadrilleball.org IG: @ quadrilleballnyc | F: quadrilleball | X / T: @QuadrilleBall

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.