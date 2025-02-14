hiTechMODA Ignites the Global Runway with First of Back-to-Back Fashion Shows in New York and Paris

hiTechMODA Logo Marc Defang Show (Photo Credit: Ram Eagle Photoworks) Yves Rose Fashion with Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, Miss Universe 2024 (Photo Credit: Ram Eagle Photoworks) VIP Model Juliana Wilson with one-of-a-kind Dior handbag, crafted with locally sourced materials from Peru, as a tribute to her native homeland, of featured designer and philanthropist, Yesi Rose Fashion (Photo credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) Alonso Maximo and VIP Model María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa, Miss Universe Mexico 2024 (Photo Credit: Ram Eagle Photoworks)

Groundbreaking Fashion Event in New York City Spotlights Emerging and Established Designers at Iconic Venue

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA’s most spectacular season begun as Pamela Privette and her powerhouse production team launched a showcase with an electrifying lineup of world-class designers during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Known for its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility, hiTechMODA is redefining the fashion show experience by offering a cutting-edge platform for both emerging and renowned designers to take center stage.With a bold fusion of technology and artistry, the event featured diverse collections, luxury craftsmanship, and sustainable fashion initiatives, set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious fashion capitals.The event at the Edison Ballroom included presentations from fashion designers including Alonso Maximo, Amin Sublime, AVA the Fashion Studio, Bel Blak Couture, Carita Adams, CH Couture, OFFBALANCE BY Dreamgirl Designz, Elena Collection, Felix Bendish, Galana Handmade Jewelry with Gio Sánchez, Glam2Glow Designz, House of STL, Joce, Kat Couture, Marc Defang, Mitch Desunia, Neals Ensemble, Nita Belles Closet, Paaie, RasaNari, Ronica Marie Couture, SCI PH, Shmuie Brand, Simply Mooi, Steadfast Designs, Storrveldi, Viann’ K Mansur and Yesi Rose Fashion.Among the highlights of hiTechMODA’s show were Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe 2024 who walked with Yesi Rose Fashion and María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa, Miss Universe Mexico 2024 who walked for designer Alonso Maximo. In addition, a VIP Model Juliana Wilson carried a one-of-a-kind Dior handbag, crafted with locally sourced materials from Peru, as a tribute to her native homeland, of featured designer and philanthropist, Yesi Rose Fashion.After setting the stage in New York, hiTechMODA will take its high-energy, avant-garde fashion production to the heart of Paris for an exclusive, three-show lineup at the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée on Saturday, March 8th, 2025.For tickets and more information, visit: www.hitechmoda.com About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.