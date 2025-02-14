Needle Coke Market Supporting Battery Production with High-Quality Carbon Materials for Energy Storage | 2025 - 2034

Needle Coke Market

Needle Coke: Essential for high-performance electrodes in steelmaking and lithium-ion batteries; shaping the future of energy and manufacturing.

Needle Coke: Rising demand from the steel and lithium-ion battery industries, driven by growth in EV production and renewable energy storage.” — Exactitude Consultancy

Needle Coke Market 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)

The needle coke market was valued at approximately USD 4.43 billion in 2024. Projections indicate that the market will reach around USD 6.66 billion by 2034.

The Needle Coke Market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for high-quality needle coke in the production of lithium-ion batteries and electrodes for electric vehicles (EVs). As the EV market expands, so does the need for efficient energy storage solutions, driving demand for needle coke as a key raw material. The increasing focus on sustainable energy sources and advancements in battery technologies are further propelling this market forward. Additionally, the growing industrial applications of needle coke in steel manufacturing and other sectors contribute to its expanding market presence. Overall, this market reflects significant potential as industries shift towards greener technologies.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: Japanese (ニードル コークス), Korea (니들 코크스), china (针状焦), French (Aiguille de coke), German (Nadelkoks), and Italy (Coke ad ago), etc.

Needle Coke Market Dynamics:

Demand Drivers:

Increasing demand for needle coke in the production of graphite electrodes for electric arc furnaces (EAF) in the steel industry.

Growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market, driving the need for lithium-ion battery anodes.

Restraints:

Fluctuations in raw material prices impacting production costs.

Environmental regulations affecting needle coke manufacturing processes.

Opportunities:

Rising investments in green steel production using EAFs, boosting graphite electrode demand.

Innovations in battery technology, expanding the application of needle coke in energy storage.

Challenges:

Limited supply of premium-grade needle coke, leading to market imbalance.

Competition from synthetic graphite alternatives in battery manufacturing.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞: Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bao-steel Group, C-Chem Co., Ltd., Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., PetroChina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Showa Denko, SGL Carbon, GrafTech International, Nippon Carbon, Tokai Carbon, Graphite India Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation and other.

The Global Needle Coke Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type:

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke: Derived from heavy residual oils during crude oil refining.

Coal-Based Needle Coke: Produced from coal tar, a by-product of coke production.

By Grade:

Super-Premium Grade: Characterized by low sulfur content and exceptional properties such as low puffing rate and low coefficient of thermal expansion.

Premium Grade: Offers a balance between performance and cost, suitable for various industrial applications.

Intermediate Grade: Provides adequate performance for standard applications.

By Application:

Graphite Electrodes: Utilized in electric arc furnaces for steel production.

Lithium-Ion Battery Anodes: Used in the production of anode materials for batteries.

Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys: Applied in the manufacturing of silicon metals and ferroalloys.

Region Included are: North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

𝑷𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝑻𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 Needle Coke 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

Chapter 01 - Needle Coke Executive Summary

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 - Global Needle Coke Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 - Global Needle Coke Market Background or History

Chapter 06 - Global Needle Coke Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)

Chapter 07 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Needle Coke Market

Chapter 08 - Global Needle Coke Market Structure & worth Analysis

Chapter 09 - Global Needle Coke Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges

Chapter 10 - Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 - Needle Coke Market Research Method

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 & 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

