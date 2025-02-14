Transactional Video-On-Demand TVOD Market Revolutionizing Content Consumption with Flexible Viewing Options | 2025-2034

Transactional Video-On-Demand TVOD Market

Explore the evolving landscape of TVOD services driven by digital transformation and changing consumer preferences for personalized content.

Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD): Rising demand driven by consumer shift to pay-per-view entertainment and increasing availability of exclusive, high-quality content.” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025

Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)

The global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market size was valued at $11.5 billion in 2024, and projected to reach $22 billion, with a CAGR of 8.5%

The Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market is witnessing significant growth as consumers increasingly prefer on-demand content consumption over traditional cable subscriptions. The convenience of accessing a wide range of movies and shows without long-term commitments drives the popularity of TVOD services. Major players in the entertainment industry are expanding their offerings to include more TVOD options, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, advancements in streaming technology and internet connectivity are enhancing user experiences, making it easier for viewers to access content seamlessly. As competition intensifies among content providers, the TVOD market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: Japanese (トランザクション ビデオ オン デマンド (TVOD)), Korea (거래형 비디오 온디맨드(TVOD)), china (交易型视频点播 (TVOD)), French (Vidéo à la demande transactionnelle (TVOD)), German (Transaktionales Video-on-Demand (TVOD)), and Italy (Video transazionale su richiesta (TVOD)), etc.

Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market Dynamics:

Demand Drivers:

Growing consumer preference for pay-per-view content over traditional subscription models.

Increasing availability of high-quality, exclusive content on TVOD platforms.

Rising internet penetration and adoption of smart TVs and streaming devices.

Restraints:

Intense competition from subscription-based (SVOD) and ad-supported (AVOD) models.

Limited appeal in markets with high piracy rates or lower disposable incomes.

Opportunities:

Expansion into emerging markets with rising digital adoption.

Collaboration with content creators and production houses for exclusive releases.

Challenges:

Balancing pricing strategies to attract users while ensuring profitability.

Sustaining user retention in a highly fragmented OTT market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, YouTube Premium, Peacock, Sony Crackle, Roku Channel, Paramount+, FandangoNOW, Sling TV, Tubi TV, AMC+, BritBox, Discovery+, Facebook Watch and other.

The Global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Content Type

- Movies

- TV Shows

- Documentaries

- Sports Events

Business Model

- Pay-Per-View (PPV)

- Rental

- Permanent Purchase

Device Type

- Smart TVs

- Streaming Media Players

- Mobile Devices (Smartphones and Tablets)

- PC and Laptops

Platform

- Subscription-Based Services (only if they offer TVOD)

- Standalone TVOD Platforms

- Video Aggregators



End-User

- Individual Consumers

- Corporates

- Educational Institutions

Region Included are: North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

𝑷𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝑻𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

Chapter 01 - Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Executive Summary

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 - Global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 - Global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market Background or History

Chapter 06 - Global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)

Chapter 07 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market

Chapter 08 - Global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market Structure & worth Analysis

Chapter 09 - Global Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges

Chapter 10 - Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 - Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Market Research Method

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 & 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized, multi-dimensional, in-depth, and high-quality insights empower our customers to seize market opportunities, tackle challenges, craft effective strategies, and act swiftly—gaining a competitive edge with ample time and space to succeed.

– country-level analysis for the 5 countries of your choice.

– competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any other data point.

