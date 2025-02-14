Tiki Launches Data Monetization Platform, Invites 100 Companies to Turn Their Data into Millions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiki, a leading innovator in data monetization, has officially launched a new platform designed to help businesses productize, license, and sell their data in a compliant and profitable manner. As part of this initiative, Tiki is selecting 100 companies to onboard and convert their untapped data into a new high-value revenue stream.With more than $50 million in open data requests, organizations across industries—including AI, finance, retail, and healthcare—can now leverage Tiki’s platform to generate recurring revenue from their data.Bridging the Gap Between Data and RevenueFor many businesses, data remains an underutilized asset. Tiki provides a comprehensive vertical SaaS solution that enables companies to successfully bring their data to market. Key features include:- Market Validation – Identify the value of proprietary data, potential buyers, and use cases.- Data Productization – Clean, anonymize, and package data into structured, sellable products.- Buyer Matching – Connect with high-value customers actively seeking specific data types.- Automated Licensing & Compliance – Ensure legally sound, privacy-focused transactions.- Scalable Revenue Generation – Establish long-term, profitable data monetization strategies.Unlocking the True Value of Data“Data is the fuel powering AI, analytics, and decision-making across industries, and demand has never been higher,” said Mike Audi, CEO of Tiki. “Forward-looking businesses with unique, pre-existing datasets have a rare opportunity to transform their narrative, redefine their economics and become indispensable.”Tiki’s approach is built around risk-free monetization—businesses only pay once their data starts generating revenue. There are no upfront costs to participate.Join the Tiki 100: Monetize Data with Zero RiskTiki is now accepting applications from companies looking to participate in its next cohort of 100 businesses. Interested organizations can apply directly via the following link:Additionally, Tiki offers an affiliate program for those looking to refer businesses, with referral commissions available:Market Demand & Industry Validation100B+ Records processed and productized through Tiki’s platform.30-Day Launch Timeline – Get data to market quickly.$50M+ in Open Data Requests from active buyers.About TikiFounded in Nashville, Tennessee, Tiki is pioneering the future of data monetization by providing businesses with an end-to-end solution for productizing, licensing, and profiting from their data. With a commitment to security, compliance, and transparency, Tiki enables companies to unlock new revenue streams while ensuring data integrity.For more information, visit www.tiki.company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.