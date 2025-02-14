Joanne Shaw Taylor Unleashes High-Energy New Single “Hell Of A Good Time”

The electrifying track is the latest preview of her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 13th via Journeyman Records.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock powerhouse Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to build anticipation for her forthcoming album Black & Gold with the release of her latest single, “Hell Of A Good Time”—an energetic, hard-hitting track that blends her signature fiery guitar work with infectious rock & roll swagger. The song delivers a raucous, no-holds-barred performance while carrying a deeper reflection on the fleeting nature of excess and escape. Stream “Hell Of A Good Time” on all digital platforms HERE . Watch the official music video NOW “Hell Of A Good Time” is a song about how sometimes a party isn’t really a party at all,” Joanne explains. “How drinking to excess and always being the life and soul of the party is usually one person’s way of running away from themselves. Unfortunately, that lifestyle can’t last forever and usually ends up not being a lot of fun.”With lyrics like “Rolling through town, I’ll burn it down just like wildfire / Singing and sinning, I like living like a live wire,” Joanne captures the exhilarating highs and inevitable lows of living on the edge. Driven by pulsating rhythms, blistering guitar riffs, and anthemic choruses, “Hell Of A Good Time” showcases Joanne at her most uninhibited, bringing an electrifying energy to the Black & Gold tracklist.Set for release on June 13th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Black & Gold pushes the boundaries of blues-rock, weaving in elements of Americana, indie rock, and retro ‘80s pop to create a sound that is as expansive as it is deeply personal. The album explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the complexities of human connection, balancing raw vulnerability with bold, fearless innovation.“Hell Of A Good Time” follows an impressive lineup of recent singles, each offering a unique glimpse into the album’s depth and range. Her latest, “Grayer Shade of Blue”, explores a once close friendship that ended abruptly. “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” delved into themes of grief and healing, while “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down” delivered a powerful statement on self-worth and breaking toxic cycles. The deeply reflective “Grayer Shade Of Blue” explored the bittersweet emotions of moving on from a past relationship, adding another layer of emotional depth to the album. Earlier tracks like “All The Things I Said” and Joanne’s soul-stirring cover of Sam Sparro’s “Black & Gold” further demonstrate the album’s dynamic storytelling and genre-defying spirit.Joanne’s ability to seamlessly fuse deeply personal narratives with hard-hitting blues-rock anthems has solidified her status as one of the most innovative voices in modern blues. Praised by legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox and backed by Kevin Shirley’s masterful production, Black & Gold promises to be a career-defining release that cements Joanne’s place at the forefront of the genre.Joanne’s prolific creativity and relentless evolution make her a perfect fit for Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, a label dedicated to giving artists the freedom to release music on their own terms. This partnership ensures that every song Joanne releases reaches fans exactly as intended—without industry constraints, allowing her artistry to shine.Joanne is set to bring her high-energy live performances to audiences across the country, kicking off with Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X from March 21-26, 2025, followed by an extensive U.S. Spring Tour. Fans can expect to hear new material from Black & Gold alongside beloved fan favorites, all delivered with Joanne’s signature passion and electrifying stage presence.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour ‘Black & Gold’ by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?11. Love Lives Here2025 U.S. SPRING DATESMarch 13 - Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre*March 14 - Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park*March 15 - Toronto, ON Massey Hall**Experience Hendrix TourKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XMarch 21-26, 2025 – Miami, FL2025 U.S. SPRING TOURMarch 28 – Portland, ME – AuraMarch 29 – Cranston, RI – The Historic Park Theatre & Event CenterMarch 30 – New York, NY – Sony HallApril 1 – Easton, PA – State TheatreApril 2 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield PlayhouseApril 4 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton LiveApril 5 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main StreetApril 6 – Wilmington, DE – The Baby GrandApril 8 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson CenterApril 9 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou TheatreApril 11 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVEApril 13 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger TheatreApril 15 – Jackson, MS – Duling HallApril 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial HallApril 18 – Columbus, OH – TempleLive ColumbusFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.