Analyzing Opportunities and Advancements in the Food Safety Testing Sector During 2024-2033

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published an extensive report on the food safety testing market , which highlights that the industry is expected to amass a revenue of reach $44.1 billion by 2033. The sector is accounted for $22.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.The AMR study fragments the industry into various segments on the basis of type, technology, and food tested .The segmental analysis aids companies in focusing on the key investment areas, thus helping them gain an advantage over their peers in the sector. Other important aspects that the report highlights include detailed insights into market size and share, regulatory compliance, and current industry trends. The report is intended to provide a comprehensive assessment of the market scenario and to assist stakeholders to make informed decisions to achieve their objectives.Request Sample Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5033 Market OverviewThe AMR report focuses on the key driving forces, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the industry to help businesses make the right strategic decisions. As per the report, alarming increase in cases of foodborne illness and rise in need for food safety measures and testing have boosted the revenue generation of the food testing industry. The World Health Organization states that about 200 diseases are caused by consuming contaminated food. According to the same source, 600 million cases of foodborne diseases are registered annually across the world and are responsible for around 420,000 deaths. The study further highlights the fact that increase in consumer awareness about accurate and rapid food safety analysis propels the growth of the industry.However, high cost associated with advanced food testing devices such as molecular analyzers, chromatographs, and mass spectrometers acts as the key deterrent factors of the industry. On the contrary, increase in penetration of automated food testing systems is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the industry during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market/purchase-options The AMR report provides an in-depth analysis of the performance of the industry in various regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Administrative, cultural, socioeconomic, demographic, and political factors that influence the industry in these regions are covered in detail. The emphasizes that North America is expected to dominate the food safety testing industry. This is attributed to the fact that the region houses some of the most well-known organizations such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration regulates food safety and labeling, whereas the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contributes to public health and foodborne illness prevention.Industry UpdateIn November 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved SANIDATE 12.0. It is the first antimicrobial treatment for foodborne pathogens in preharvest agricultural water. It inhibits the growth of harmful pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Salmonella, significantly contributing toward enhancing food safety. The approval resulted from a joint effort between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration to create a new protocol for registering antimicrobial treatments in agriculture.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5033 Key Players Profiled in the Market ReportSGS SA (Société Générale de Surveillance SA)AsureQuality Ltd.Eurofins Scientific SEThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.DNV ASTUV SUD AGBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.ALS LimitedIntertek Group Plc.Bureau Veritas SAFinal RemarkThe AMR report claims that increase in cases of food fraud and adulteration is expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the food safety testing industry. The data and market insights offered in this report help businesses adapt their operations to evolving market dynamics.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.