MvVO ART to Ring Closing Bell at NYSE on Valentine’s Day, Showcasing “Love Art” on Iconic Screens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MvVO ART will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2025, marking a major milestone in its mission to create opportunities for emerging artists and bring art to unexpected places.To celebrate this special occasion, MvVO ART will take over screens—inside and outside the NYSE building—with “Love Art”, a curated digital exhibition featuring stunning works by MvVO ART artists, all inspired by love. This bold showcase blends art, innovation, and commerce, introducing contemporary artists to a new and influential audience in the heart of Wall Street.“Bringing art into unexpected places is at the core of MvVO ART’s mission,” said Maria van Vlodrop, Founder & CEO of MvVO ART. “Collaborating with the NYSE allows us to elevate talented emerging artists in a groundbreaking way, expanding their visibility beyond traditional galleries and into high-profile, real-world spaces.”MvVO ART continues to champion new talent through initiatives like AD ART SHOW, which highlights contemporary artists with backgrounds in advertising, design, and related fields—placing their work in front of broader audiences in innovative and high-profile locations.About MvVO ART:MvVO ART, founded by Maria van Vlodrop (Adweek Creative 100), creates opportunities for emerging artists by showcasing their work in unexpected places and connecting them with new audiences. AD ART SHOW, MvVO ART’s flagship exhibition, highlights artists from advertising and design. MvVO ART also partners with brands to leverage art for customer engagement, product launches, and corporate initiatives. IG: @mvvoartTo learn more information about MvVO ART visit www.mvvoart.com For more information about Maria van Vlodrop visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-van-vlodrop-4010392/

