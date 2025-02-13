Latin Music Icon Marcos Witt Teams Up with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir for a Historic Afternoon of Worship

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new chapter in the spiritual life of Brooklyn unfolded Sunday, February 2, at the renowned Brooklyn Tabernacle’s Spanish-language service. Latin worship music icon Marcos Witt and the six-time Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir led 1,500 people in a historic afternoon of worship and display of unity.Launched in September with only a few hundred in attendance, BT Español—as the fledgling congregation is called—saw an unprecedented surge. A diverse group of people from across New York City and beyond filled the sanctuary on Sunday.Grammy- and Billboard Music Award-winning worship leader Witt led an unforgettable time of praise, as the entire audience passionately sang along. In a moment of profound unity, the world-famous, multi-racial Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir joined him on stage—performing in Spanish, despite most members not being fluent in the language.For Witt, this was more than just a concert or guest appearance; it was deeply personal. As a teen and young adult, he often heard his mother play early Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir records. Now, decades later, he found himself not only ministering at the Brooklyn Tabernacle but being accompanied by the very choir that had been a soundtrack to his early faith.During the service, Brooklyn Tabernacle senior pastor Jim Cymbala acknowledged the vast diversity present. As he called out the names of Spanish-speaking nations, attendees erupted in cheers. Amazingly, every Central American and South American country was represented in the congregation, as was every Spanish-speaking Caribbean nation.Despite not speaking Spanish himself, Pastor Cymbala has a heart for Hispanics in his native Brooklyn and beyond.Through the years, Pastor Cymbala has ministered extensively throughout Latin America, particularly in Argentina, which he has visited more than 30 times.Closer to home, about 1.9 million Spanish speakers live in the Greater New York area. About 20 percent of Brooklyn is Hispanic. Yet only a handful of large Spanish-speaking evangelical churches exist. Realizing the gap, Pastor Cymbala went into action. At this time of uncertainty, he has led Brooklyn Tabernacle in embracing their Spanish-speaking neighbors, with this historic gathering being just one example and result.Bringing the afternoon gathering to a close, Witt and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir delivered a moving performance of one of Witt’s most beloved songs, “Dios Ha Sido Bueno” (God Has Been Good). The moment was meaningful for Pastor Cymbala, who first discovered the song during one of his trips to Argentina a decade ago and instantly fell in love with it—so much so that he often leads his English-speaking congregation in singing it during church services.This afternoon of worship was more than just a musical event; it was a powerful sign of unity, as people of many races and backgrounds worshiped together—not just Hispanics. This time the language was Spanish, not English.“What happened today was something only God could do,” said Pastor Cymbala. “This city is home to so many Spanish speakers, and we want them to know—this church is their home, too.”BT Español, held every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at 17 Smith Street, Brooklyn, continues to grow as a spiritual refuge for Spanish speakers in New York City, offering hope, community, and the message of Jesus in their native language.For media inquiries, interviews, photos, or video footage from this extraordinary service, please contact:Pastor Alex BurgosABurgos@brooklyntab.org, 718-290-2055btespanol.orgSee event video footage at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfGLXpukxXU About the Brooklyn TabernacleThe Brooklyn Tabernacle is a multicultural, nondenominational church in downtown Brooklyn, known for its Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, its emphasis on prayer, and its outreach to the diverse communities of New York City. Under the leadership of Pastor Jim Cymbala, Brooklyn Tabernacle has become a spiritual home to thousands and a beacon of hope in the city. Brooklyntabernacle.orgAbout Marcos WittMarcos Witt is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and pastor, known as one of the most influential voices in Latin Christian music. His music and ministry have impacted millions across the Spanish-speaking world for over three decades. www.marcoswitt.com About the Brooklyn Tabernacle ChoirThe Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has won six Grammy awards for its worship music. The group released the first song on its new album last Friday—the song is “Come Jesus Come,” featuring Stephen McWhirter. Carol Cymbala has led the choir since its inception in the 1970s. https://www.instagram.com/bt_choir

