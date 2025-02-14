Cooking With Love: Alex Snodgrass on the Alex Perry On Fire Podcast

Alex Snodgrass, founder of The Defined Dish and best-selling cookbook author, joins the Alex Perry On Fire podcast to talk about making memories with food.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine's Day, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author spices up the kitchen with a dash of love as a guest on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast.Recently interviewed on the podcast, Alex Snodgrass shared her heartfelt journey from a young mom battling anxiety to becoming a best-selling author and the founder of The Defined Dish. Her story isn’t just about recipes—it’s about cooking with love and purpose.During the podcast, Snodgrass emphasized the emotional power of food, saying, “The most fond memories are around the dinner table… with the people that you love.” Growing up with Southern and Italian influences, she learned firsthand how food could bridge generations and create unforgettable moments. This passion fuels her philosophy: Cooking isn’t merely about feeding the body—it's about nourishing the soul.Snodgrass’s approach is relatable and real. She admits to kitchen fails, including a 32-time struggle to perfect her paleo pigs in a blanket. Yet, these “perfectly imperfect” moments, as she calls them, are what she says make cooking such a meaningful act of love. She says they remind us that the joy is not just in the end result but in the journey of creating and sharing meals.Taking a page from one of Snodgrass's cookbooks, Valentine’s Day could be a perfect occasion to express love through food. Whether it’s a complex dish inspired by her roots or a simple skillet dinner. She says, "The key ingredient is love. Just as Snodgrass relishes cooking for her family, she says, "You too can create cherished memories around your own dinner table."***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas’ top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that he shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren’t alone—that everyone has something to celebrate and everyone has struggles.

Alex Snodgrass: Defining Success Beyond the Defined Dish

