PDF Solutions® Announces Record 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Total Revenues

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Record quarterly total revenues of $50.1 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter
  • Record quarterly analytics revenue of $47.9 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter
  • GAAP gross margin of 68% and non-GAAP gross margin of 72%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25

Financial Highlights of Full Year 2024

  • Record full year total revenues of $179.5 million, up 8% over last year
  • Record full year analytics revenue of $169.3 million, up 11% over last year
  • GAAP gross margin of 70% and non-GAAP gross margin of 74%
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84
  • Backlog of $221.4 million as of December 31, 2024

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $50.1 million, compared to $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenues for the full year 2024 and 2023 were $179.5 million and $165.8 million, respectively.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 68%, compared to 73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 70% and 69%, respectively.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 74% and 73%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a GAAP basis, net income for the full year 2024 was $4.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $32.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, were $114.9 million.

Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our customers. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed an ongoing manufacturing evaluation of an eProbe machine earlier than the customer’s schedule, resulting in the sale to this new leading edge customer, booked multiple Exensio deals, and saw growth in our Cimetrix connectivity business from runtime licenses. In 2025, we expect our full year revenues to grow at a rate approaching 15% year over year,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1b05df01d9534a648d4fd2cd753be31c. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial into the call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company’s investor relations website. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at http://www.pdf.com/press-releases following the date of this release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues, amortization of other acquired intangible assets, and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses for certain legal proceedings, non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs, loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of recovery from previously written-off property and equipment, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense and income has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and non-recurring legal, tax and accounting services) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for 2025 and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this press release and the planned conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: the effectiveness of the Company’s business and technology strategies; current semiconductor industry trends and competition; rates of adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development and investments in research and development; the continuing impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, changing interest rates and tariffs, the evolving trade regulatory environment and geopolitical tensions, and other trends on the semiconductor industry, the Company’s customers, operations, and supply and demand for its products; supply chain disruptions; the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; recent and future acquisitions, strategic alliances and relationships and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; whether the Company can successfully convert backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and anticipated funds from operations; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing if needed and its ability to use support and updates for certain open-source software; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in this press release and the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements. The Company has not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time the Company files its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve manufacturing yield, product quality and operational efficiency leading to increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling manufacturing equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and using advanced analytics and machine learning models to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts:    
Adnan Raza   Sonia Segovia
Chief Financial Officer   Investor Relations
Tel: (408) 516-0237   Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com   Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com
     

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

             
       December 31, 
    2024   2023
             
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 90,594     $ 98,978  
Short-term investments     24,291       36,544  
Accounts receivable, net     73,649       44,904  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     17,445       17,422  
Total current assets     205,979       197,848  
Property and equipment, net     48,465       37,338  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     4,029       4,926  
Goodwill     14,953       15,029  
Intangible assets, net     12,307       15,620  
Deferred tax assets, net     43       157  
Other non-current assets     29,513       19,218  
Total assets   $ 315,289     $ 290,136  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 8,255     $ 2,561  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     16,855       14,800  
Accrued and other current liabilities     8,752       4,633  
Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion     1,675       1,529  
Deferred revenues ‒ current portion     24,930       25,750  
Billings in excess of recognized revenues     75       1,570  
Total current liabilities     60,542       50,843  
Long-term income taxes     2,915       2,972  
Non-current operating lease liabilities     3,504       4,657  
Other non-current liabilities     2,291       2,718  
Total liabilities     69,252       61,190  
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock and additional paid-in capital     502,908       473,301  
Treasury stock, at cost     (159,352 )     (143,923 )
Accumulated deficit     (93,988 )     (98,045 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,531 )     (2,387 )
Total stockholders’ equity     246,037       228,946  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 315,289     $ 290,136  
 

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                               
  Three months ended   Year ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2024     2024     2023        2024     2023  
                             
Revenues:                              
Analytics   $ 47,926     $ 44,750     $ 39,128     $ 169,253     $ 152,085  
Integrated yield ramp     2,159       1,659       1,997       10,212       13,750  
Total revenues     50,085       46,409       41,125       179,465       165,835  
                               
Costs and Expenses:                              
Costs of revenues     15,901       12,484       13,194       54,144       51,749  
Research and development     14,417       13,516       12,308       53,566       50,736  
Selling, general, and administrative     19,073       18,094       16,194       69,924       62,216  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     182       196       306       896       1,285  
Interest and other expense (income), net     (962 )     (1,511 )     (1,020 )     (5,644 )     (5,020 )
Income before income tax benefit (expense)     1,474       3,630       143       6,579       4,869  
Income tax benefit (expense)     (935 )     (1,424 )     744       (2,522 )     (1,764 )
Net income   $ 539     $ 2,206     $ 887     $ 4,057     $ 3,105  
                               
Net income per share:                              
Basic   $ 0.01     $ 0.06     $ 0.02     $ 0.11     $ 0.08  
Diluted   $ 0.01     $ 0.06     $ 0.02     $ 0.10     $ 0.08  
                               
Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income per share:                              
Basic     38,783       38,710       38,269       38,602       38,015  
Diluted     39,104       39,105       38,814       39,047       38,937  
 

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

                                         
  Three months ended     Year ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
                                       
GAAP                                        
Total revenues   $ 50,085     $ 46,409     $ 41,125     $ 179,465     $ 165,835  
Costs of revenues     15,901       12,484       13,194       54,144       51,749  
GAAP gross profit   $ 34,184     $ 33,925     $ 27,931     $ 125,321     $ 114,086  
GAAP gross margin     68 %     73 %     68 %     70 %     69 %
                                         
Non-GAAP                                        
GAAP gross profit   $ 34,184     $ 33,925     $ 27,931     $ 125,321     $ 114,086  
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin:                                        
Stock-based compensation expense     1,336       1,366       1,147       5,087       4,169  
Amortization of acquired technology     583       584       586       2,335       2,266  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 36,103     $ 35,875     $ 29,664     $ 132,743     $ 120,521  
Non-GAAP gross margin     72 %     77 %     72 %     74 %     73 %
 

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                                 
  Three months ended   Year ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
                               
GAAP net income   $ 539     $ 2,206     $ 887     $ 4,057     $ 3,105  
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     6,507       6,730       5,923       25,047       21,484  
Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues     583       584       586       2,335       2,266  
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets     182       196       306       896       1,285  
Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1)     69             75       69       2,600  
Non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs     940                   940       209  
Loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of (recovery) from previously written-off property and equipment     663       (55 )           608       (105 )
Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2)     375       262       (2,060 )     (1,335 )     (2,374 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 9,858     $ 9,923     $ 5,717     $ 32,617     $ 28,470  
                                 
GAAP net income per diluted share   $ 0.01     $ 0.06     $ 0.02     $ 0.10     $ 0.08  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share   $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.15     $ 0.84     $ 0.73  
                                 
Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income per diluted share calculation     39,104       39,105       38,814       39,047       38,937  
Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation     39,104       39,105       38,814       39,047       38,937  


(1) Represents legal costs and expenses related to certain litigation and an arbitration proceeding which are expected to continue until these matters are resolved.
(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.


