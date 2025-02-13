LA MAXIME Launches New Double-Serum Solution for Enhanced Hydration and Brightening

Photo credit: LA MAXIME

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many people, skincare can feel like a daunting balancing act. One product may brighten dull skin but fail to address hydration, while another may minimise fine lines but leave a greasy finish. Finding a single solution that effectively addresses multiple concerns often seems impossible, leading many to invest in an overwhelming array of products with mixed results.

LA MAXIME’s Radiant Glow Organic Face Serum and Maximum Glow Organic Face Serum are scientifically formulated to complement each other. Combined, they target a broad spectrum of skin concerns, providing a streamlined approach to skincare without compromising effectiveness.

Jacqueline Koo, founder of LA MAXIME , sums it up. “We have created serums that do not just coexist but actively work together to deliver the most effective results for the skin.”

Radiant Glow: A Targeted Solution for Brightening

The Radiant Glow Organic Face Serum is formulated to address specific concerns like pigmentation, dullness, and fine lines. Its active ingredients, including Organic Argan Oil and Black Currant Oil, are rich in antioxidants and Omega-6 fatty acids, making it particularly effective at reducing oxidative stress and promoting a brighter, more even skin tone.

Radiant Glow ensures each application delivers concentrated benefits by replacing traditional water bases with nutrient-rich organic jojoba and sweet almond oil. This unique formulation brightens the skin, minimizes fine lines, and smooths uneven texture, making it ideal for mature or stressed skin.

The serum's lightweight and fast-absorbing nature adds to its appeal. It seamlessly integrates into morning and evening routines. For those seeking visible improvements in pigmentation and radiance, Radiant Glow provides a reliable foundation.

Maximum Glow: Deep Hydration and Enhanced Elasticity

While Radiant Glow focuses on brightening, the Maximum Glow Organic Face Serum tackles hydration, elasticity, and texture. This serum stimulates collagen production and supports cell renewal. It is infused with Japonica Camellia and a blend of essential oils like Neroli, Chamomile, and Lavender.

Its hydrating properties are particularly beneficial for dry or aging skin, helping to restore suppleness and firmness. The serum’s antioxidants and Omega-6 fatty acids also protect the skin from environmental damage, enhancing its natural resilience.

Maximum Glow absorbs quickly into the skin, making it suitable for day and night use. Its ability to reduce fine lines and improve texture ensures the skin looks and feels smoother, plumper, and hydrated.

The Science of Layering

Radiant Glow and Maximum Glow create a multifaceted skincare routine that addresses many concerns when used together. Layering the two serums allows their active ingredients to complement each other, amplifying their individual effects for more noticeable results.

Dermatologists recommend applying Radiant Glow first, as its brightening and antioxidant-rich formula targets pigmentation and prepares the skin for further treatment. Once absorbed, Maximum Glow can boost hydration and lock in moisture, completing the routine with an added layer of collagen-stimulating nutrients.

Research supports the efficacy of layering complementary skincare products. Clinical studies show that combining serums with distinct but synergistic ingredients can improve skin hydration by 62 percent and elasticity by 38 percent within two weeks.

A Founder's Perspective

For Jacqueline Koo, creating LA MAXIME’s serums was a deeply personal endeavor. In her fifties, she struggled with sagging skin, hormonal acne, pigmentation, and dryness. Koo spent over 15 years developing solutions that addressed her unique concerns.

“I wanted products that deliver visible results for me and anyone facing similar challenges. These serums simplify skincare routines while offering real effectiveness,” Koo explains.

What distinguishes Koo’s creations is the brand’s commitment to clean and ethical formulations. LA MAXIME prioritises efficacy and safety by eschewing synthetic preservatives, parabens, and silicones in favour of plant-based actives. This transparency has resonated with consumers seeking potent yet sustainable skincare solutions.

Simplifying Skincare Without Compromise

LA MAXIME’s Radiant Glow and Maximum Glow serums offer a refreshing alternative for those overwhelmed by complicated routines or underwhelmed by single-use products. Whether addressing pigmentation, dryness, fine lines, or elasticity, the combination provides a comprehensive solution that supports healthier, more resilient skin.

LA MAXIME’s double-serum approach thoughtfully responds to modern skincare challenges. It focuses on science-backed formulations and ethically sourced ingredients. It recognizes the complexity of individual needs while simplifying the path to improved skin health.

