Washington joins landmark multistate lawsuit to stop Elon Musk’s unconstitutional power grab

OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown today joined 13 other attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s unlawful delegation of executive power to Elon Musk — the world’s richest man who is unelected, unconfirmed and upending the federal government.

The lawsuit argues that President Trump has violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution by creating a new federal department without congressional approval, and by granting Musk sweeping powers over the entire federal government without the advice and consent of the Senate or accountability to the people of the United States.

“Elon Musk has amassed — or simply taken for himself — unaccountable power to walk into any federal agency, fire people, eliminate programs authorized by Congress, and access confidential personal and national security information without regard for the consequences,” Brown said. “Washingtonians will not stand by while their safety and freedoms are threatened by a lawless administration intent on shredding the Constitution line by line.”

“Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration is unconstitutional,” said Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson. “If the President wants Musk or any other powerful billionaire to have a significant role in running our government, he can and should appoint them as the Constitution requires.”

The lawsuit highlights how, with the president’s approval, Musk has unraveled federal agencies, accessed sensitive data, and caused widespread disruption for state and local governments, federal employees, and the American people. The complaint further asserts that Musk’s actions violate the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which ensures that executive appointments are subject to congressional oversight and Senate confirmation.

Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has targeted federal agencies that provided over $20 billion in federal grants to Washington last year alone. Among other unlawful acts, he effectively shut down USAID, which provides grants that Washington State University and Washington farmers rely on to study and prevent deadly livestock diseases, protect Washington against disease outbreaks in other parts of the world, and strengthen food security. In the past days, he has threatened to close the Department of Education, which provided $2.5 billion to Washington last year for special education programs, school lunches, and academic assistance to students.

“Musk’s seemingly limitless and unchecked power to strip the government of its workforce and eliminate entire departments with the stroke of a pen, or click of a mouse, is unprecedented,” the lawsuit states. “The sweeping authority now vested in a single unelected and unconfirmed individual is antithetical to the nation’s entire constitutional structure.”

Defendants’ actions threaten the financial and operational stability of the states by disrupting billions of dollars in federal funding essential for law enforcement, healthcare, education, and other critical services. State agencies depend on federal funds and cooperative agreements, and the termination of these partnerships would result in severe budget shortfalls, staffing crises, and the potential loss of key programs. Similarly, the proposed elimination of the U.S. Department of Education would strip away federal civil rights oversight in schools, leaving states with uncertain legal authority to address discrimination cases involving students with disabilities and enforce Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and disability protections.

Beyond financial and regulatory harms, the reckless expansion of DOGE’s authority endangers cybersecurity and erodes public trust. DOGE operatives have reportedly accessed federal financial databases containing sensitive state tax records and banking information without proper oversight, increasing the risk of cyberattacks, data breaches, and foreign exploitation.

The manipulation of federal IT infrastructure by unauthorized individuals threatens not only state financial security but also the integrity of critical national systems. As reports of unauthorized access to Treasury databases emerge, citizens have expressed growing fear that their private financial data is at risk, leading to a chilling effect on participation in state-administered federal programs. The plaintiff states are now forced to contend with both immediately.

Washington and its partner states seek a court ruling declaring Musk’s actions unconstitutional and invalidating them, and issuing an injunction barring him from issuing further unlawful orders.

The New Mexico Department of Justice leads this lawsuit with Arizona and Michigan as co-leads. Washington also joins New Mexico, Arizona, Michigan, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Vermont.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the State of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ