Statement from John W. Mitchell, IPC President and CEO, on U.S. Tariffs and Global Trade

Bannockburn, Illinois, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, an electronics industry association dedicated to furthering the competitive excellence and financial success of more than 3,000 members worldwide, shared the following statement today on U.S. tariffs and their implications on the global electronics industry. It can be attributed to Dr. John W. Mitchell, IPC President and CEO:

President Trump has emphasized rebalancing U.S. trade with its global partners. All countries should regularly seek to adjust trade relationships in pursuit of fairness, mutual benefit, and greater market opportunities. President Trump’s trade policies are enormously important to U.S. electronics manufacturers, most of whom necessarily rely on complex global supply chains to support their domestic operations. These supply chains are established, optimized, and trusted. Relocating them can be costly and slow and will pose risks to the quality and reliability of the electronics they produce.

IPC is concerned that new tariffs will raise manufacturing costs, disrupt supply chains, and drive production offshore, further weakening America’s electronics industrial base. To ensure the long-term growth and resilience of the domestic electronics sector, it is critical to minimize the duration and impact of tariffs on the domestic industry, while advancing pro-growth policies that drive capital investment by extending President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, incentivize domestic sourcing, foster innovation, and enhance national security. IPC looks forward to continuing its engagement with the administration and Congress on solutions to strengthen America’s electronics industrial base for years to come.

Michelle Mermelstein, Senior Director, Media Engagement IPC International, Inc. 202-661-8092 MichelleMermelstein@ipc.org

