MINILUXE ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

With the planned departure of the Company’s current CFO, Brian Moran, former MiniLuxe CFO Elizabeth Lorber will serve as Acting CFO

Boston, MA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”) today announced the planned departure of Chief Financial Officer Brian Moran and the appointment of Elizabeth Lorber as Acting Chief Financial Officer, effective February 14, 2025. Ms. Lorber, who joined the Company in 2020, currently serves as Treasurer and Chief Commercial Officer and has previously held the position of CFO at MiniLuxe.

In consultation with its accounting and tax counsel, the Company and its Board of Directors have been conducting a search for a permanent successor to support MiniLuxe’s future growth and strategic objectives.

“Brian has been a valuable member of our leadership team over the past two years, helping to implement some key systems and practices that will benefit the Company moving forward. On behalf of the Board and the MiniLuxe team, I want to express our sincere gratitude for his contributions and support during our transition planning. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Moran has been working closely with the executive and finance teams, while Ms. Lorber has been actively supporting the search process and leveraging her deep institutional knowledge, strong team relationships, and prior experience as the Company’s CFO.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. Through its company-owned and partner-operated studios, Company delivers high-quality nail care and esthetic services that incorporate the brand’s proprietary products. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, modern design, ethical labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s vision is to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that together enable better talent and client experiences.

Towards building long-term durable value for its stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising and operating JV partners seeking ownership and impact with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . Through self-care and self-expression, MiniLuxe is empowering one of the largest hourly work forces through professional development, economic mobility, and equity ownership. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 4.5 million services.

