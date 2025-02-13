Godfread participates in congressional roundtable on wildfires, insurance

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread participated in a roundtable discussion this week on wildfires and their impacts on the U.S. insurance market hosted by the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

The bipartisan, closed-door roundtable included representatives from the housing and insurance industries. Godfread represented insurance regulators as president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The roundtable event was held following the wildfires in and around Los Angeles. Godfread shared North Dakota’s experiences with fires last fall.

“This discussion with federal lawmakers was an opportunity to have candid conversations about the state of property insurance in the U.S. and how we can take a collaborative approach to making strategic investments to mitigate against catastrophic events down the road,” Godfread said.

State insurance regulators nationwide are standing together in support of California and any region impacted by catastrophic wildfires. Consumers in wildfire-prone areas are encouraged to prepare by working with an insurance agent to secure the right coverage and take necessary precautions to reduce the fire risk.