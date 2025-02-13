Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,269 in the last 365 days.

Precision Optics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for today, February 13, 2025, at 5:00pm ET.

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year 2025 for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended December 31, 2024):

  • Revenue was $4.5 million compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and an 8 percent improvement compared to $4.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and a 42 percent improvement compared to $2.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Engineering revenue was $1.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.9 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Gross margins were 23.6% compared to 30.1% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 26.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Net loss for the quarter was ($1.0) million, compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.3) million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) million for the quarter compared to $(0.3) million in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to $(1.0) million in the most recent sequential quarter.

Recent Additional Highlights:

  • In January 2025, POC launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is set to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.
  • In November 2024, POC announced receipt of an initial $340,000 production order from a large, global medical device company to provide initial stocking quantities of a new single-use ophthalmic endoscope. POC expects follow-on orders to support first year requirements after launch with delivery rates two to three times those of the initial stocking order.
  • In October 2024, following FDA 510(k) clearance by its customer for a single-use urological endoscope imaging assembly, POC accelerated the timeline for production deliveries against a $9 million order announced in May 2024. POC currently estimates approximately $2.7 million in product deliveries during its fiscal year ending June 2025.

“Production growth was reignited during this past quarter, up 42% sequentially, and at the highest levels since the end of fiscal 2023. This increase was driven by growth in new single-use applications and the acceleration of a defense/aerospace program for which we have received a multi-million dollar follow on production order,” commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey. “Based on the strength of our customer relationships and the success of their offerings in the market, we expect this is the beginning of a long period of significant production increases.”

“Engineering revenue was down in Q2, in part due to a major push on internal R&D to prepare our Unity Imaging Platform which we launched the last week of January. Unity is a groundbreaking platform that we believe will unlock new opportunities for growth in the CMOS-based endoscope market, including single-use endoscopy. We expect Engineering revenue to recover in the second half of the year as we re-allocate resources back to revenue bearing product development activities to satisfy increases in demand from existing and new product development customers.”

“Based on our large backlog of production programs and engineering projects, we expect continuing revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025 to drive substantial improvements in gross margin and the bottom line. We expect the investments we have made in key technologies and in our Unity Imaging Platform will result in substantial long-term growth. I look forward to ending the year on a high note,” Dr. Forkey concluded.

The following table summarizes the second quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

    Three Months   Six Months
    Ended December 31   Ended December 31
      2024     2023       2024     2023  
Revenues $ 4,526,907   $ 4,824,289   $ 8,723,960   $ 9,145,544  
             
Gross Profit   1,069,942     1,450,976       2,187,272     2,914,587  
             
Stock Compensation Expenses   308,206     382,431       457,570     491,177  
Other   1,671,757     1,772,707       3,886,664     3,532,865  
Total Operating Expenses   1,979,963     2,155,138       4,344,234     4,024,042  
             
Operating Income (Loss)   (910,021 )   (704,162 )     (2,156,962 )   (1,109,455 )
             
Net Income (Loss)   (969,681 )   (758,802 )     (2,280,928 )   (1,223,217 )
             
Income (Loss) per Share          
  Basic & Fully Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 )   $ (0.36 ) $ (0.20 )
             
           
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
  Basic & Fully Diluted   6,350,403     6,066,572       6,283,516     6,066,545  


Conference Call Details
Date and Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or
(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5819695. A webcast replay will be available at https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, electronic imaging expertise, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company designs and manufactures next-generation product solutions for the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, including single-use medical devices, as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.

This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, future levels of expected product deliveries and projections related to future EBITDA goals. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risk factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Telephone: 602-889-9700
poci@lythampartners.com

   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 		 
        
    December 31,     June 30,  
    2024     2024  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 212,441     $ 405,278  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $121,901 at December 31, 2024 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024     3,506,395       3,545,491  
Inventories, net     3,847,827       2,868,100  
Prepaid expenses     275,041       299,364  
Total current assets     7,841,704       7,118,233  
                 
Fixed Assets:                
Machinery and equipment     3,292,852       3,341,194  
Leasehold improvements     823,191       810,914  
Furniture and fixtures     506,660       416,425  
      4,622,703       4,568,533  
Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization     4,172,446       4,074,960  
Net fixed assets     450,257       493,573  
                 
Operating lease right-to-use asset     101,946       189,999  
Patents, net     292,474       286,559  
Goodwill     8,824,210       8,824,210  
Total other assets     9,218,630       9,300,768  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 17,510,591     $ 16,912,574  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities:                
Revolving line of credit   $ 900,000     $ 1,000,000  
Current portion of capital lease obligation     36,622       41,113  
Current maturities of long-term debt     427,763       276,928  
Accounts payable     2,738,104       1,397,313  
Contract liabilities     1,417,933       1,172,350  
Accrued compensation and other     791,037       840,662  
Operating lease liability     101,946       178,450  
Total current liabilities     6,413,405       4,906,816  
                 
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion     9,270       27,369  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs     1,611,944       1,899,052  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion           11,549  
Total liabilities     8,034,619       6,844,786  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 6,355,534 shares at December 31, 2024 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024     63,555       60,739  
Additional paid-in capital     62,883,729       61,197,433  
Accumulated deficit     (53,471,312 )     (51,190,384 )
Total stockholders’ equity     9,475,972       10,067,788  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 17,510,591     $ 16,912,574  


 
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months
Ended December 31, 		    Six Months
Ended December 31,
    2024     2023       2024     2023  
Revenues   $ 4,526,907     $ 4,824,289       $ 8,723,960     $ 9,145,544  
                               
Cost of Goods Sold     3,456,965       3,373,313         6,536,688       6,230,957  
Gross Profit     1,069,942       1,450,976         2,187,272       2,914,587  
                               
Research and Development Expenses     317,747       221,728         718,406       434,486  
                               
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     1,662,216       1,933,410         3,625,828       3,589,556  
                               
Total Operating Expenses     1,979,963       2,155,138         4,344,234       4,024,042  
                               
Operating Income (Loss)     (910,021 )     (704,162 )       (2,156,962 )     (1,109,455 )
                               
Interest Expense     (59,660 )     (54,640 )       (123,966 )     (113,762 )
                               
Net Income (Loss)   $ (969,681 )   $ (758,802 )     $ (2,280,928 )   $ (1,223,217 )
                               
Income (Loss) Per Share:                              
Basic and Fully Diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.13 )     $ (0.36 )   $ (0.20 )
                               
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                              
Basic and Fully Diluted     6,350,403       6,066,572         6,283,516       6,066,545  


   
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED) 		 
   
    Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2024  
    Number of
Shares 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		    Total
Stockholders’
Equity 		 
Balance, July 1, 2024     6,073,939     $ 60,739     $ 61,197,433     $ (51,190,384 )   $ 10,067,788  
Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering     265,868       2,659       1,201,883             1,204,542  
Proceeds from exercise of stock option     10,363       104       26,896             27,000  
Stock-based compensation                 149,364             149,364  
Net loss                       (1,311,247 )     (1,311,247 )
Balance, September 30, 2024     6,350,170       63,502       62,575,576       (52,501,631 )     10,137,447  
Stock-based compensation                 278,206             278,206  
Issuance of common stock for consulting services     5,364       53       29,947             30,000  
Net loss                       (969,681 )     (969,681 )
Balance, December 31, 2024     6,355,534     $ 63,555     $ 62,883,729     $ (53,471,312 )   $ 9,475,972  


                               
    Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2023  
    Number of
Shares 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		    Total
Stockholders’
Equity 		 
Balance, July 1, 2023     6,066,518     $ 60,665     $ 60,224,934     $ (48,239,007 )   $ 12,046,592  
Stock-based compensation                 108,746             108,746  
Net loss                       (464,415 )     (464,415 )
Balance, September 30, 2023     6,066,518       60,665       60,333,680       (48,703,422 )     11,690,923  
Stock-based compensation                 382,431             382,431  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     1,000       10       2,690             2,700  
Net loss                       (758,802 )     (758,802 )
Balance, December 31, 2023     6,067,518     $ 60,675     $ 60,718,801     $ (49,462,224 )   $ 11,317,252  


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
                 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Income (loss) (GAAP)   $ (969,682 )     $ (758,802 )     $ (2,280,928 )     $ (1,223,217 )
                               
Stock based compensation     308,206         382,431         457,570         491,177  
                               
Depreciation and Amortization     46,338         52,697         94,628         104,261  
                               
Interest expense     59,660         54,640         123,966         113,762  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA
(non-GAAP)		   $ (555,478 )     $ (269,034 )     $ (1,604,764 )     $ (514,017 )
                               

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Precision Optics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more