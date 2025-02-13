DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Raises 2025 Revenue Guidance Midpoint to $6.45 Billion;

Reaffirms 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $900 Million to $1.0 Billion

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results. The Company also posted a letter to shareholders and an earnings presentation on the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.draftkings.com.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, DraftKings reported revenue of $1,393 million, an increase of $162 million, or 13%, compared to $1,231 million during the same period in 2023. The increase in the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 revenue was driven primarily by continued healthy customer engagement, efficient acquisition of new customers, the expansion of the Company’s Sportsbook product offering into new jurisdictions, higher structural sportsbook hold percentage, and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket Inc. (“Jackpocket”), which closed on May 22, 2024, partially offset by customer-friendly outcomes throughout the NFL season.

“We continued to efficiently acquire and engage customers, expand structural sportsbook hold percentage and optimize promotional reinvestment in fiscal year 2024, while we simultaneously experienced customer-friendly sport outcomes,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. “Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am excited to further enhance our customer economics through new initiatives such as extending our lead in live betting and advancing cross sell efforts to and from new verticals. Our focus remains on driving sustainable growth in revenue and profitability.”

“2024 was a milestone year for DraftKings as we achieved our first year of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, we began executing on our inaugural share repurchase authorization,” said Alan Ellingson, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer. “With strong underlying health across our core value drivers, we are raising the midpoint of our fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to $6.45 billion from $6.4 billion and reaffirming our fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $900 million to $1.0 billion.”

Continued Healthy Growth in Customer Retention, Acquisition, and Engagement

Monthly Unique Payers (“MUPs”) increased to 4.8 million average monthly unique paying customers in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 36% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase reflects strong unique player acquisition and retention across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming products, the expansion of its Sportsbook product into new jurisdictions and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, MUPs increased by approximately 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average Revenue per MUP (“ARPMUP”) was $97 in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 16% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower ARPMUP for Jackpocket customers, when compared to customers of DraftKings’ existing product offerings prior to the acquisition, as well as lower actual Sportsbook hold rate due to customer-friendly sport outcomes, which was partially offset by improvement in the Company’s structural Sportsbook hold and improved promotional reinvestment for Sportsbook and iGaming. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, ARPMUP decreased approximately 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Detailed financial data and other information for the fourth quarter of 2024 is available in the financial statements set forth below under the caption “Financial Results.”



Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

DraftKings is raising the midpoint of its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion, compared to its previous guidance of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion announced on November 7, 2024. Our fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance equates to approximately 35% year-over-year growth based on the Company’s fiscal year 2024 revenue and the midpoint of the Company’s fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance range.

DraftKings is reaffirming its fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $900 million to $1.0 billion, which the Company previously announced on November 7, 2024.

The Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2025 does not include the benefit of year-to-date sport outcomes.

The Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2025 includes all of its existing jurisdictions and does not include the impact of mobile sports betting launching in Missouri.



Mobile Sports Betting and iGaming Footprint

DraftKings is live with mobile sports betting in 25 states and Washington, D.C. which collectively represent approximately 49% of the U.S. population.

DraftKings is also live with iGaming in 5 states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population.

DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook and iGaming products in Ontario, Canada, which represents approximately 40% of Canada’s population.

On November 5, 2024, Missouri voters passed a ballot initiative that legalized sports betting in the state. DraftKings expects to launch its Sportsbook product in Missouri pending market access, licensure, regulatory approvals, and contractual approvals where applicable.

DraftKings expects to launch its Sportsbook product in Puerto Rico pending market access, licensure, regulatory approvals, and contractual approvals where applicable.



Webcast and Conference Call Details

As previously announced, DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast tomorrow, Friday, February 14, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

To listen to the audio webcast and live question and answer session, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. A live audio webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Company’s website at investors.draftkings.com, along with a copy of this press release, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, an earnings presentation and a letter to shareholders. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, 2025.

Financial Results

DraftKings’ fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, as well as the financial results for the respective comparative periods, are presented below:





DRAFTKINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 788,287 $ 1,270,503 Restricted cash 16,499 11,700 Cash reserved for users 525,407 341,290 Receivables reserved for users 62,542 301,770 Accounts receivable 57,839 47,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,187 98,565 Total current assets 1,533,761 2,071,367 Property and equipment, net 50,550 60,695 Intangible assets, net 933,121 690,620 Goodwill 1,555,116 886,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,917 93,985 Equity method investments 13,200 10,280 Deposits and other non-current assets 123,060 131,546 Total assets $ 4,283,725 $ 3,944,866 Liabilities and Stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 661,245 $ 639,599 Liabilities to users 979,453 851,898 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,993 11,499 Other current liabilities 3,300 46,624 Total current liabilities 1,654,991 1,549,620 Convertible notes, net of issuance costs 1,256,429 1,253,760 Non-current operating lease liabilities 67,660 80,827 Warrant liabilities 22,033 63,568 Long-term income tax liabilities 76,375 72,810 Other long-term liabilities 195,611 83,975 Total liabilities $ 3,273,099 $ 3,104,560 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 504,722 and 484,598 shares issued and 489,071 and 472,697 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 48 46 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 393,014 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 39 39 Treasury stock, at cost; 15,651 and 11,901 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (563,146 ) (412,182 ) Additional paid-in capital 7,978,425 7,149,858 Accumulated deficit (6,441,228 ) (5,933,943 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,488 36,488 Total stockholders’ equity 1,010,626 840,306 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,283,725 $ 3,944,866





DRAFTKINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,392,772 $ 1,230,857 $ 4,767,699 $ 3,665,393 Cost of revenue 834,644 716,658 2,950,561 2,292,175 Sales and marketing 368,602 290,775 1,264,920 1,200,718 Product and technology 112,063 88,157 397,114 355,156 General and administrative 216,642 179,076 764,103 606,569 Loss from operations (139,179 ) (43,809 ) (608,999 ) (789,225 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 8,780 18,792 47,259 58,418 Interest expense (760 ) (688 ) (2,959 ) (2,679 ) (Loss) gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 3,337 (12,716 ) (4,945 ) (57,543 ) Other (loss) gain, net (17,713 ) 929 (23,514 ) (224 ) Loss before income tax (benefit) provision and loss from equity method investment (145,535 ) (37,492 ) (593,158 ) (791,253 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (11,133 ) 6,860 (86,341 ) 10,170 Loss from equity method investment 449 269 468 719 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (134,851 ) $ (44,621 ) $ (507,285 ) $ (802,142 ) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.73 )





DRAFTKINGS INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) ​ Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ​ 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,454 $ 151,018 $ 181,307 $ (151,035 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ (0.41 )





DRAFTKINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (507,285 ) $ (802,142 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 270,854 201,920 Non-cash interest (income) expense, net (15 ) 386 Stock-based compensation 381,367 398,463 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 4,945 57,543 Loss from equity method investment 468 719 Loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and other financial assets, net 12,940 75 Loss on sale of Vegas Sports Information Network, LLC 5,865 — Deferred income taxes (92,733 ) 5,849 Other expenses (income), net 6,280 554 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Receivables reserved for users 248,320 (141,687 ) Accounts receivable (10,116 ) 3,558 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (26,266 ) 2,451 Deposits and other non-current assets 1,701 (19,355 ) Operating leases, net 130 6,558 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (18,200 ) 103,593 Liabilities to users 110,678 165,725 Long-term income tax liability 3,565 2,952 Other long-term liabilities 25,269 11,087 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 417,767 (1,751 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,176 ) (20,902 ) Cash paid for internally developed software costs (95,698 ) (80,378 ) Acquisition of gaming licenses (14,983 ) (12,105 ) Proceeds from marketable equity securities and other financial assets — 24,425 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (441,487 ) — Other investing activities, net (4,257 ) (1,400 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (566,601 ) (90,360 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 288 Purchase of treasury stock for RSU withholding (102,897 ) (80,049 ) Purchase of treasury stock under Stock Repurchase Program (48,067 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,165 16,540 Other financing activities (2,667 ) — Net cash flows used in financing activities (144,466 ) (63,221 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users (293,300 ) (155,332 ) Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users at the beginning of period 1,623,493 1,778,825 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users at the end of period $ 1,330,193 $ 1,623,493 Disclosure of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users Cash and cash equivalents $ 788,287 $ 1,270,503 Restricted cash 16,499 11,700 Cash reserved for users 525,407 341,290 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users at the end of period $ 1,330,193 $ 1,623,493 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities: Investing activities included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,462 569 Equity consideration issued in connection with acquisitions 376,702 — Fair value of contingent consideration in connection with acquisitions 77,965 — Decrease of warrant liabilities from cashless exercise of warrants 46,484 4,654 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Activities: Increase (decrease) in cash reserved for users 184,117 (128,363 ) Cash paid for income taxes 5,268 8,341

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that DraftKings uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are useful in evaluating its operating performance, similar to measures reported by its publicly-listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are not intended to be substitutes for any GAAP financial measures, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

DraftKings defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the impact of interest income or expense (net), income tax provision or benefit, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation; transaction-related costs; litigation, settlement and related costs; advocacy and other related legal expenses; gain or loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities; and other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.

DraftKings defines and calculates Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share as basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders before the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; transaction-related costs; litigation, settlement and related costs; advocacy and other related legal expenses; gain or loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities; and other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.

DraftKings includes these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share exclude certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because they are non-recurring items (for example, in the case of transaction-related costs and advocacy and other related legal expenses), non-cash expenditures (for example, in the case of amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, remeasurement of warrant liabilities and stock-based compensation), or non-operating items which are not related to the Company’s underlying business performance (for example, in the case of interest income and expense and litigation, settlement and related costs).

The unaudited table below presents the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA reconciled to its net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (134,851 ) $ (44,621 ) $ (507,285 ) $ (802,142 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization(1) 66,099 55,198 270,854 201,920 Interest (income) expense, net (8,019 ) (18,104 ) (44,299 ) (55,739 ) Income tax (benefit) provision(2) (11,133 ) 6,860 (86,341 ) 10,170 Stock-based compensation(3) 110,060 113,517 381,367 398,463 Transaction-related costs(4) 2,053 1,954 26,386 3,060 Litigation, settlement, and related costs(5) 40,674 23,910 81,246 34,500 Advocacy and other related legal expenses(6) 9,746 — 16,049 — (Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (3,337 ) 12,716 4,945 57,543 Other non-recurring and non-operating costs (income)(7) 18,162 (412 ) 38,385 1,190 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,454 $ 151,018 $ 181,307 $ (151,035 )

_________________________

(1) The amounts include the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $38.6 million and $29.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $159.8 million and $117.3 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) The Company recorded a discrete income tax benefit of $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $87.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The benefit was attributable to non-recurring partial releases of the Company's U.S. valuation allowance as a result of the purchase accounting for the acquisition of Jackpocket and Simplebet, Inc. (“Simplebet”). (3) Reflects stock-based compensation expenses resulting from the issuance of awards under incentive plans. (4) Includes capital markets advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses related to the evaluation, negotiation, and consummation of transactions and offerings that are under consideration, pending, or completed, as well as integration costs related to acquisitions. (5) Primarily includes external legal costs related to litigation and litigation settlement costs deemed unrelated to our core business operations. (6) Reflects non-recurring and non-ordinary course costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate certain product offerings and are actively seeking licensure, or similar approval, for those product offerings. This adjustment excludes (i) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate that are incurred in the ordinary course of business and (ii) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses incurred in jurisdictions where related legislation has been passed and we currently operate. (7) Includes the change in fair value of certain financial assets, as well as our equity method share of investee’s losses and other costs relating to non-recurring and non-operating items. For 2024, this amount includes a $12.9 million loss related to the changes in fair value of certain financial instruments as well as $27.8 million in expense related to the discontinuance of our Reignmakers product offering, $7.5 million in expenses related to the termination of a market access agreement, and a $5.8 million loss on the sale of Vegas Sports Information Network, LLC ("VSIN"), offset by $20.9 million received related to gaming tax refunds as a result of audits and appeals related to prior periods.

The unaudited table below presents the Company’s Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share reconciled to its basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods indicated:

​ Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.28 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.73 ) Adjusted for: Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 0.08 0.06 0.33 0.25 Discrete tax benefit attributed to acquisitions(2) (0.02 ) — (0.18 ) — Stock-based compensation(3) 0.23 0.24 0.79 0.86 Transaction-related costs(4) — — 0.05 0.01 Litigation, settlement, and related costs(5) 0.08 0.05 0.17 0.07 Advocacy and other related legal expenses(6) 0.02 — 0.03 — (Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (0.01 ) 0.03 0.01 0.12 Other non-recurring and non-operating costs (income)(7) 0.04 — 0.08 — Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share* $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ (0.41 )

_________________________

* The weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share was 488.0 million and 468.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 482.0 million and 462.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The amounts include the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $38.6 million and $29.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $159.8 million and $117.3 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) The Company recorded a discrete income tax benefit of $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $87.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The benefit was attributable to non-recurring partial releases of the Company's U.S. valuation allowance as a result of the purchase accounting for the acquisition of Jackpocket and Simplebet. (3) Reflects stock-based compensation expenses resulting from the issuance of awards under incentive plans. (4) Includes capital markets advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses related to the evaluation, negotiation, and consummation of transactions and offerings that are under consideration, pending, or completed, as well as integration costs related to acquisitions. (5) Primarily includes external legal costs related to litigation and litigation settlement costs deemed unrelated to our core business operations. (6) Reflects non-recurring and non-ordinary course costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate certain product offerings and are actively seeking licensure, or similar approval, for those product offerings. This adjustment excludes (i) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate that are incurred in the ordinary course of business and (ii) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses incurred in jurisdictions where related legislation has been passed and we currently operate. (7) Includes the change in fair value of certain financial assets, as well as our equity method share of investee’s losses and other costs relating to non-recurring and non-operating items. For 2024, this amount includes a $12.9 million loss related to the changes in fair value of certain financial instruments as well as $27.8 million in expenses related to the discontinuance of our Reignmakers product offering, $7.5 million in expenses related to the termination of a market access agreement, and a $5.8 million loss on the sale of VSIN, offset by $20.9 million received related to gaming tax refunds as a result of audits and appeals related to prior periods.

Information reconciling forward-looking fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to DraftKings without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, certain items required for such reconciliations being outside of DraftKings’ control and/or not being able to be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. DraftKings provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, the Company cannot provide any assurance that it can predict all of the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. DraftKings provides a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with DraftKings’ results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.

