Tennessee Commemorates Feb. 16-22, 2025 as Engineers Week

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards proudly supports Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s gubernatorial proclamation commemorating February 16-22, 2025 as Engineers Week.

“Licensed engineers and architects play an important role in supporting a growing Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As governor and an engineer by trade, I’m proud to recognize Engineers Week in Tennessee and celebrate the dedicated professionals who strengthen our economy by building homes and businesses across the state.” said Governor Bill Lee, who was a licensed engineer.

In Tennessee, the state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers sets the standards and qualifications for the education, experience, and performance for architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers. The Board is part of TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards which regulates over 300,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses.

“Tennessee’s licensed engineering professionals are helping build a strong, safe, and vibrant economy in Tennessee,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “I wholeheartedly support Governor Lee’s proclamation of Engineers Week and commend the work of Tennessee’s licensed engineering professionals who are helping propel Tennessee forward.”

Today, Tennessee has over 23,000 design professionals who are licensed by the Board, including over 18,000 engineers, over 4,500 architects, and over 850 other licensed design professionals.

“I am proud of the Board’s role in helping uphold the state’s licensing standards in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Tennesseans today and future generations in the decades ahead,” said Board Chairman Jason Carder, who is a licensed engineer.

Licensees can learn more about the Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers at our website or by contacting the Board by phone at (615) 741-3221 or 800-256-5758 or via email at ce.aeboard@tn.gov.

###