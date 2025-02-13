TDCI Selected To Receive Savings Champion Award by National Savings Program Annual Campaign

Washington, D.C -- The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division has earned the 2024 Veteran Saves Week Savings Champion award, an honor explicitly reserved for organizations who effectively and actively promote saving strategies during the annual Veteran Saves Week campaign.

TDCI is one of 18 organizations honored with this distinction out of more than 887 participating organizations of Veteran Saves Week, which took place November 12 – 15, 2024 as part of National Military Appreciation Month.

“We’re excited to honor these organizations with the 2024 Savings Champion Award,” said Krystel Spell, the Program Manager of Veteran Saves. “Their commitment to the Veteran Community is making a real difference. By introducing practical and innovative savings strategies during Veteran Saves Week, they've helped our veterans move towards financial stability. It’s more than just saving money; it’s about giving the community the tools they need to build a secure and thriving future. We celebrate their dedication and the significant impact they've made on the lives of those who've served our nation.”

The work of these organizations contributed to an impressive collective impact of the Week. During the four-day timeframe following Veterans Day. These institutions helped to reach over 4.1 million individuals and encouraged nearly $1.7 million worth of deposits into new and existing savings accounts. Additionally, $418,000 was pledged to be saved into savings accounts toward savings goals for the remainder of 2024.

"This award is truly and honor, and I am proud to accept it on behalf of our entire Securities Division team,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling. “As several members of our team have military experience, we have the real-world insight and understanding of the financial obstacles that veterans and their families can face. Veterans who have questions about financial investments or investment advisers should remember that our team is available to assist them all year long.”

For more information on financial education or to contact the Securities Division, visit tn.gov/securities, email securities.1@tn.gov, or call 800-863-9117.

