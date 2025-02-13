Submit Release
iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results

Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 14% to $19.1 Million

Achieves GAAP Profitability and Positive Cash Flow from Operations

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Q2 2025 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Total revenue increased 14% to $19.1 million.
  • Gross profit increased 15% to $8.4 million, with gross margin up 40 bps to 44.0%.
  • Net income attributable to iPower improved to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share.
  • As of December 31, 2024, total debt was reduced by 31% to $4.4 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

“We delivered strong results across all key financial metrics in our fiscal second quarter while further enhancing our SuperSuite platform,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Throughout the quarter, we continued to optimize operations and strengthen our presence across both our established and emerging sales channels. We also remain focused on supply chain diversification by exploring new supplier relationships beyond our existing network, reinforcing our commitment to building a more resilient and adaptable infrastructure.”

“Our SuperSuite platform is gaining further momentum as we leverage our superior supply chain, warehousing and merchandising expertise to drive sales growth for partners with innovative product catalogs. Additionally, we are making steady progress with our recently launched SaaS platform, refining its capabilities to improve supplier collaboration, streamline operations, and better align partners with evolving market demands. With a strong pipeline of prospective partners, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for SuperSuite as we bolster our comprehensive service offerings.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “Our ongoing efforts to optimize our cost structure have delivered meaningful results as we continue to drive gross margin expansion and operating leverage in our business. We have also officially shuttered our legacy commercial hydroponics business, as we are now focused on our core competency as a data-driven, consumer products and services company. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our accelerating growth in our SuperSuite business, will enable us to execute on our goals ahead.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 increased 14% to $19.1 million compared to $16.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The increase was driven primarily by growth in iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings, as well as greater product sales to the Company’s largest channel partner.

Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 increased 15% to $8.4 million compared to $7.3 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 40 basis points to 44.0% compared to 43.6% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved pricing through key supplier negotiations.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 improved 22% to $7.7 million compared to $9.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by lower selling and fulfillment expenses related to the Company’s largest channel partner.

Net income attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 improved to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2024. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, total debt was reduced by 31% to $4.4 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Conference Call 

The Company will hold a conference call today, February 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 20, 2024, and in its other SEC filings, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
 
          December 31,   June 30,
          2024   2024
          (Unaudited)      
ASSETS            
Current assets            
  Cash and cash equivalent   $ 2,877,457     $ 7,377,837  
  Accounts receivable, net     13,926,432       14,740,093  
  Inventories, net     9,183,631       10,546,273  
  Prepayments and other current assets, net     2,292,744       2,346,534  
      Total current assets     28,280,264       35,010,737  
                   
Non-current assets            
  Right of use - non-current     4,757,429       6,124,163  
  Property and equipment, net     303,059       370,887  
  Deferred tax assets, net     3,001,517       2,445,605  
  Goodwill     3,034,110       3,034,110  
  Intangible assets, net     3,306,014       3,630,700  
  Other non-current assets     1,187,179       679,655  
      Total non-current assets     15,589,308       16,285,120  
                   
      Total assets   $ 43,869,572     $ 51,295,857  
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
  Accounts payable, net     8,853,320       11,227,116  
  Other payables and accrued liabilities     3,491,596       3,885,487  
  Lease liability - current     1,540,624       2,039,301  
  Short-term loan payable     -       491,214  
  Short-term loan payable - related party     350,000       350,000  
  Revolving loan payable, net     -       5,500,739  
  Income taxes payable     274,947       276,158  
      Total current liabilities     14,510,487       23,770,015  
                   
Non-current liabilities            
  Long-term revolving loan payable, net     4,042,400       -  
  Lease liability - non-current     3,612,756       4,509,809  
                   
      Total non-current liabilities     7,655,156       4,509,809  
                   
      Total liabilities     22,165,643       28,279,824  
                   
Commitments and contingency     -       -  
                   
Stockholders' Equity            
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and            
    outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024     -       -  
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 31,359,899 and            
    31,359,899 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024     31,361       31,361  
  Additional paid in capital     33,867,156       33,463,883  
  Accumulated deficits     (12,041,063 )     (10,230,601 )
  Non-controlling interest     (44,195 )     (38,204 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (109,330 )     (210,406 )
      Total stockholders' equity     21,703,929       23,016,033  
                   
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 43,869,572     $ 51,295,857  
                   



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
 
        For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Six Months Ended December 31,
        2024   2023   2024   2023
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
REVENUES                    
  Product sales   $ 17,606,889     $ 16,800,122     $ 35,882,301     $ 43,308,496  
  Service income     1,465,682       -       2,198,791       -  
    Total revenues     19,072,571       16,800,122       38,081,092       43,308,496  
                             
COST OF REVENUES                        
  Product costs     9,461,119       9,481,882       19,378,567       24,231,411  
  Service costs     1,221,566       -       1,824,742       -  
    Total cost of revenues     10,682,685       9,481,882       21,203,309       24,231,411  
                             
GROSS PROFIT     8,389,886       7,318,240       16,877,783       19,077,085  
                             
OPERATING EXPENSES:                        
  Selling and fulfillment     4,628,914       6,936,980       10,543,722       17,000,451  
  General and administrative     3,077,365       2,933,607       8,396,888       5,897,658  
    Total operating expenses     7,706,279       9,870,587       18,940,610       22,898,109  
                             
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     683,607       (2,552,347 )     (2,062,827 )     (3,821,024 )
                             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                        
  Interest expenses     (140,672 )     (182,612 )     (280,634 )     (410,977 )
  Loss on equity method investment     (802 )     (801 )     (1,721 )     (1,826 )
  Other non-operating income (expenses)     (205,958 )     128,838       12,728       61,672  
    Total other expenses, net     (347,432 )     (54,575 )     (269,627 )     (351,131 )
                             
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES     336,175       (2,606,922 )     (2,332,454 )     (4,172,155 )
                             
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)     120,511       (688,939 )     (516,001 )     (964,821 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)     215,664       (1,917,983 )     (1,816,453 )     (3,207,334 )
                             
  Non-controlling interest     (3,155 )     (3,155 )     (5,991 )     (5,991 )
                             
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.   $ 218,819     $ (1,914,828 )   $ (1,810,462 )   $ (3,201,343 )
                             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                        
  Foreign currency translation adjustments     156,130       (160,255 )     101,076       (160,962 )
                             
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.     $ 374,949     $ (2,075,083 )   $ (1,709,386 )   $ (3,362,305 )
                             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK                        
  Basic     31,437,517       29,790,242       31,427,360       29,777,378  
                             
  Diluted     31,437,517       29,790,242       31,427,360       29,777,378  
                             
EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE                        
  Basic   $ 0.01     $ (0.06 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.11 )
                             
  Diluted   $ 0.01     $ (0.06 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.11 )
                             

