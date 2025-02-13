SEPA Announces New Board Members and Reappointments

Washington, D.C, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Board of Directors recently elected two board members – Janisse Quiñones, CEO and Chief Engineer at the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, and Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Customer Delivery at Landis+Gyr. Additionally, Caroline Choi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Public Policy, Edison International/Southern California Edison, and Seth Frader-Thompson, President, EnergyHub, were appointed to additional three-year terms. Joe Hoagland, Vice President of Enterprise Relations and Innovation, Tennessee Valley Authority, departed from the board after serving over a decade.

“I am so appreciative of Caroline and Seth for continuing their service on the SEPA Board, providing invaluable insights and guidance. And, I am deeply grateful for Joe’s outstanding, and longstanding, dedication to SEPA,” said Sheri Givens, SEPA President and CEO. “I am equally excited to welcome Janisse and Jay as new additions to the board. Their extensive energy experience, coupled with their innovative leadership and strategic acumen, will be vitally important as we identify actionable solutions for the challenges related to the energy transition. The expertise of these two highly esteemed leaders, along with the greater Board, will be key to SEPA’s mission to advance a modern clean energy system.”

Janisse Quiñones is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the nation’s largest publicly-owned water and power utility. Quiñones has over 25 years of leadership experience as a senior executive in the utility and engineering industries. Quiñones was born and raised in Caguas, Puerto Rico, and attended the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez Campus, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Advanced Studies in International Relations and is a licensed Professional Engineer in five states.

“I am honored to join my colleagues from across the country as a board member of the Smart Electric Power Alliance,” said Quiñones. “Creating an equitable carbon-free energy future is a major challenge, but one that I believe we can meet through strategic collaboration and significant investment in green energy infrastructure. I look forward to working with SEPA and my fellow board members in the coming years as we strive for a brighter tomorrow.”

“Having personally known and worked with Janisse over the past five-plus years, I am ecstatic to welcome her to the SEPA board,” Givens shared. “She is a straightforward and thoughtful leader who genuinely cares about her customers, her team, and her community. Her demonstrated commitment to excellence in the energy sector supports both LA’s ambitious clean energy goals and my organization’s.”

Jay Lasseter is the Vice President of Customer Delivery at Landis+Gyr. With a robust background in technology, software, and smart grid solutions, he brings a unique ability to understand the evolving needs of the utility market. Lasseter collaborates closely with utility and industry partners across North and South America, delivering innovative strategies to tackle the market's dynamic challenges. With over 25 years of experience in the utility industry, Lasseter has demonstrated success across various leadership and management roles in business development, direct and strategic sales, and marketing. He holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of an organization that is driving the utility industry forward,” said Lasseter. “SEPA's diverse membership is leading important conversations on energy flexibility and innovation. I’m excited to work with my fellow board members, SEPA team, and partners. Together, we can create a sustainable, connected future for all.”

“Jay is a very welcome addition to our Board given both his domestic and international work with combination utilities and other energy industry partners on today’s evolving technology matters,” Givens added. “His energy, enthusiasm, and technical knowledge will certainly complement our current board composition.”

The SEPA Board of Directors consists of members representing a broad spectrum of the energy industry, including investor-owned, public power, and member-owned utilities along with corporations and non-profit, strategic partners advancing clean energy solutions. The Board provides strategic advice and guidance to the organization.

About SEPA:

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a 501(c)(3) organization with over 1,000 members, is dedicated to accelerating the transformation to a clean, affordable, equitable, and resilient electricity system. By actively shaping the future of the industry, SEPA delivers exceptional value to its extensive membership through comprehensive research, educational initiatives, engaging events, and collaborative projects. SEPA plays a vital role in contributing to the collective efforts towards a clean energy future. For more information, please visit www.sepapower.org.

Natalie Goldfarb Smart Electric Power Alliance

