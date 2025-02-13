Submit Release
BridgeBio Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update on February 20, 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on February 20, 2025. As part of the announcement, the Company will also share updates on Attruby’s commercialization progress and its late-stage clinical pipeline.

The Company will begin hosting earnings calls with the Q1 earnings release, expected in late April or early May, as outlined in its JPM presentation.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220


