TGT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Target Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Target Corporation (“Target” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TGT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Target securities between August 26, 2022 and November 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TGT.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants misled investors by making false and misleading statements about Target's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DEI") mandates that led to widespread customer boycotts following Target's 2023 LGBT-Pride campaign (the "2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign" or the "Campaign"). The Complaint continues to allege that negative effects of the Campaign on Target's business, including a subsequent campaign in 2024 (the "2024 Campaign"), led to a massive decline in Target's stock price, and specifically, the 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign offended certain Target customers, provoking consumer backlash and boycotts that caused Target's sales to fall for the first time in six years. The Complaint also states that unbeknownst to investors, and contrary to Target's public statements, Target's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Brian C. Cornell ("Cornell") and its Board of Directors (the "Board") did not oversee or disclose the known risks of Target's 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign and the 2024 Campaign.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TGT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Target you have until April 1, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

