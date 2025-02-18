Minnesota’s Harsh Winters Demand Durable Solar Panels

Wolf River Electric Logo REC Logo REC Alpha Pure-RX Solar Panel WRE REC Installation on 1-story Brick Home WRE REC Installation on 2 Story Home

Wolf River Electric Introduces REC Alpha Pure-RX — A Solar Panel Built for Extreme Weather

When people think about solar, they picture sunny states like California. Minnesota homeowners need solar panels that perform through the worst conditions. REC Alpha Pure-RX provides that reliability.” — Justin Nielsen, General Manager at Wolf River Electric

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota homeowners considering solar energy should factor in an important reality: not all solar panels are built to withstand the Midwest’s challenging climate. While many panels perform well in milder regions, Minnesota’s extreme weather—bitter cold, temperature fluctuations, heavy snowfall, high winds, and hailstorms—can take a toll on standard solar technology.

Wolf River Electric has added the REC Alpha Pure-RX, a solar panel designed with these conditions in mind to its offerings. Built for resilience, this panel provides durability and efficiency in a state where winter weather conditions can be particularly demanding.

THE CHALLENGES OF SOLAR IN MINNESOTA

Minnesota’s climate presents specific challenges that can affect solar panel performance and longevity:

• Heavy Snow Loads Kill Solar – Some parts of Minnesota receive over 80 inches of snow annually. The weight can create microcracks in standard panels, reducing their lifespan and efficiency. The REC Alpha Pure-RX is rated for up to 7,000 Pascals (Pa) of snow load, offering enhanced durability against winter conditions.

• Frequent Hailstorms – Minnesota is among the top states for hail-related insurance claims, with summer storms often bringing hail the size of golf balls. While many solar panels are tested for hailstones up to 25 mm in diameter, the REC Alpha Pure-RX is designed to withstand hail up to 35 mm (1.38 inches) at speeds of 60 mph.

• Extreme Temperature Swings – The state’s temperature can vary by more than 130°F between the coldest and the hottest days. These fluctuations can impact solar panel efficiency. The REC Alpha Pure-RX utilizes Heterojunction (HJT) technology and an industry-leading temperature coefficient (-0.24%/K) to maintain performance in both extreme heat and cold.

• Strong Wind Destruction – With storms capable of producing winds over 70 mph, structural integrity is a key concern. Weak panels can flex, shift, and break. The REC Alpha Pure-RX is built with a reinforced frame and can handle wind loads up to -4,000 Pa, ensuring stability during severe weather.

A SOLAR SOLUTION BUILT FOR MINNESOTA

Many conventional solar panels were developed with warmer climates in mind, where winter conditions are less of a concern. The REC Alpha Pure-RX offers Minnesota homeowners a solution that is not only effective year-round but also designed to endure the state’s demanding environment.

EXPERTISE IN MINNESOTA SOLAR SOLUTIONS

As a Minnesota-based company, Wolf River Electric specializes in solar installations that meet the specific needs of local homeowners. As an REC Certified SolarPro, the company offers the exclusive 25 x 3 ProTrust Extended Warranty, covering product, production, and labor for 25 years—available only through select installers.

Wolf River Electric also helps customers navigate available incentives, including the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards program and state and federal tax benefits, making solar energy a more accessible and long-term investment.

For more information, visit: wolfriverelectric.com and recgroup.com

