Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Leander, Texas

LEANDER, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area community, Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates , an exclusive enclave of single-family homes on one-acre home sites, is coming soon to Leander, Texas. Construction of the Sales Center is currently underway at 2341 Greatwood Trail in Leander, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in April 2025.





Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates is an intimate new home community surrounded by an array of outdoor recreation including picturesque parks, lakes, and golf courses. The community will offer six luxurious one- and two-story floor plans priced from $1 million. The home designs will feature Hill Country, Modern Farmhouse, Transitional, Mediterranean, and Traditional exterior architectural styles. Homes will range from 3,700 to 6,000+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 to 6.5 baths with exceptional included features, an array of personalization options, and distinctive architecture. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Woodland Estates will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a luxurious new home on a large one-acre home site in our intimate Leander neighborhood,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President for Toll Brothers in Austin. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Leander.”

The community is located close to exceptional shopping, dining, and recreation in Leander, Cedar Park, and Austin. Students will attend schools in the highly rated Leander Independent School District.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothersatWoodlandEstates.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c1d686d-b463-41f1-8beb-aff3e25b8b84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6400ade-4204-40da-a638-6b067e2acbfe

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates is a new luxury home community coming soon to the Austin, Texas area. Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates “Woodland Estates will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a luxurious new home on a large one-acre home site in our intimate Leander neighborhood,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President for Toll Brothers in Austin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.