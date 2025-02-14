Builders United Celebrates Topping-Out Ceremony for CSN Westside Education and Training Center

Builders United Construction Builders United Team CSN Westside Education and Training Center

Builders United Leads Construction of Transformative CSN Westside Education & Training Center, Celebrates Key Milestone with Community Leaders

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Builders United, the General Contractor for the College of Southern Nevada’s (CSN) Westside Education and Training Center, proudly celebrated the Topping-Out Ceremony on January 27, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the construction of this transformative facility. The event highlighted the progress of this historic project, which will serve as a cornerstone for education, workforce development, and community growth in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside.

The ceremony brought together key community leaders, including Congressman Steven Horsford, Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong, CSN President Dr. Bill Kibler, and Chancellor Patricia Charlton, to commemorate this achievement. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to creating opportunities for education and job training in the region.

“We are honored to lead the construction of this vital project,” said Blaize Wheaton, representing Builders United at the event. “The CSN Westside Education and Training Center is more than a building—it’s a beacon of hope and progress for the community. We are proud to contribute to its development and look forward to seeing its impact on future students and job seekers.”

The Topping-Out Ceremony celebrated the placement of the final structural beam, adorned with a custom metal veneered logo crafted by Battle Born Steel, symbolizing strength and progress. The event also featured a delicious breakfast provided by Western Elite and refreshing beverages from Solid State Electric, ensuring a memorable experience for over 80 guests.

Builders United extends its gratitude to the dedicated subcontractor partners, tradespeople, and the entire project team whose hard work and craftsmanship made this milestone possible. Special recognition goes to Rick Rainey for emceeing the event and Kelly Driscoll for her exceptional coordination.

The CSN Westside Education and Training Center represents a historic investment in the community, offering state-of-the-art facilities for education and workforce training. Builders United is proud to play a role in bringing this vision to life and looks forward to the center’s completion and its positive impact on the Las Vegas community.

About Builders United:

Builders United is a leading general contractor dedicated to delivering high-quality construction projects that positively impact communities. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, Builders United is committed to building a better future.

CSN Westside Education and Training Center - Builders United Topping Out Ceremony

