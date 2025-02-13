Next OI Board Forum features live Q&A format

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

In support of Defense Contract Management Agency’s continued push to “foster open dialogue, collaboration and a sense of community among its team members,” the Organizational Infrastructure Capability Board is set to host an agencywide digital Q&A forum Wednesday, Feb. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Employees received an invite through Outlook to the event, and while attendance is optional, organizers anticipate a high level of participation. Last held in August 2024, the forum generated positive outcomes with 85% of feedback respondents reporting a deeply satisfying experience and all indicating they planned to participate in future forums.

Karen Schultheis, the agency’s Information Technology executive director, chief information officer and OI Board manager, highlighted the critical role her team and agency professionals play in supporting continuous process excellence through robust communication, comprehensive training and advanced technology systems by embracing a culture of collaboration and innovation.

“My vision for the OI forum is to uphold our commitment to fostering open and transparent communication regarding the policies and tools that impact every agency employee,” she said. “These forums serve as a vital platform where our workforce can gain the insights, tools and training needed to drive innovation and operational excellence across the agency. It allows everyone to understand how our OI mission, vision and goals shape the way we do business in DCMA. Equally important, the OI forum gives agency employees an opportunity to provide valuable insights on what is important to our workforce.”

Throughout the agency’s 25-year existence, its integrated team of acquisition and support professionals use their wide-ranging experience and expertise to deliver value and quality to warfighters and Defense leaders throughout the acquisition lifecycle, said Schultheis. This veteran core helps maintain an ongoing reform of acquisition processes that drives best practices across its industrial counterparts, promotes innovation to field new technologies quickly and provides cost savings to the American taxpayer.

“Our forum isn’t just an event — it’s a personal invitation to connect, learn and grow together, reminding us that every step we take in innovation is a step forward for our entire community,” said James Norris, Special Programs Command director and OI Board co-champion. “It embodies our commitment to working as one team. This forum reinforces our commitment to clear communication and collaboration — empowering every team member with the knowledge and resources to shape our shared future. It’s where our DCMA Vision turns into meaningful action that impacts every member of our workforce.”

The OI Board’s newest member, Air Force Col. Joann Kenneally, DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations San Antonio commander and OI Board co-champion, is looking forward to her first forum experience.

“With the Department of Defense’s goal of reinvigorating the acquisition process, we must find the hidden opportunities and champion those efforts to improve the organization,” said Kenneally. “That’s what the OI Board will do for DCMA. This board will rely on the expert feedback from our skilled workforce to seek improvement opportunities and ensure we are delivering value to the warfighter.”

These efforts support DCMA Vision, the agency’s strategic plan designed to meet the realities of budget challenges while evolving to meet the changing needs of America’s military in a transforming global security environment.

“As the DCMA Vision landscape continues to evolve, effective communication to and from our DCMA employees has never been more critical,” said Norris. “We are excited for this upcoming forum, which represents a unique opportunity to engage, communicate and share ideas. This effort is designed to foster open dialogue, collaboration and a sense of community among all DCMA employees. Your insights, ideas and feedback are invaluable as we work together through 2025.”

The OI Board is seeking additional members. Those interested should visit the Business Capability Framework volunteer page here (login required). Those interested in discovering more about the board’s past, present and future efforts can visit the OI Forum 365 page here (login required). For questions, team members can email the board at dcma.gregg-adams.hq.mbx.oi-board@mail.mil.