Zion Health Inc. Unveils CLAYDRY BOLD Vegan Deodorant – Original for Maximum Freshness and Odor Protection

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. proudly announces the launch of CLAYDRY BOLD Vegan Deodorant – Original, an advanced, aluminum-free deodorant formulated to provide extra-strength odor protection while nourishing the skin. Designed for individuals seeking a safe, non-toxic alternative, this vegan deodorant utilizes the power of ionic clay minerals, arrowroot powder, and baking soda to neutralize odor, absorb moisture, and promote lasting freshness.Infused with nourishing shea butter and jojoba oil, CLAYDRY BOLD ensures hydrated, soothed, and comfortable underarms without the use of harsh chemicals. The invigorating Original scent, featuring bright and citrusy yuzu, delivers a refreshing fragrance, making every application a revitalizing experience.Key Benefits:Aluminum-Free Formula – A clean, safe alternative to conventional deodorants.Extra-Strength Odor Protection – Neutralizes odor-causing bacteria for all-day freshness.Moisture Absorption & Detoxification – Arrowroot powder and ionic clay minerals draw out impurities and control perspiration.Nourishing & Gentle on Skin – Shea butter and jojoba oil provide hydration and comfort.Clean, Vegan, & Cruelty-Free – Free from sulfates, parabens, gluten, and animal-derived ingredients.Ingredient Highlights:Arrowroot Powder – Absorbs excess moisture, helping to reduce odor-causing bacteria.Ionic Clay Minerals – Bind to toxins and bacteria, neutralizing odors naturally.Baking Soda – Balances pH levels, gently exfoliates, and eliminates odor.Shea Butter – Hydrates and soothes, ensuring comfortable underarms.Jojoba Oil – Moisturizes, regulates oil production, and promotes healthy skin.How to Use:Apply 5-6 swipes to clean, dry skin, preferably after a shower when the body is warm. Do not apply to broken skin. If irritation develops, discontinue use.Full Ingredient List:Maranta Arundinacea (Arrowroot) Root Powder, Capric/Caprylic Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter*, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Tapioca Starch, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Yuzu Fragrance**, Zinc Ricinoleate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Calendula Officinalis Flower, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Clay Minerals (Ionic).*Organic **Derived from Natural SourcesAbout Zion Health Inc.:Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to developing high-quality, non-toxic personal care products that harness the power of natural ingredients. With a commitment to purity, performance, and sustainability, Zion Health Inc. creates effective, earth-derived solutions for skin, body, and hair. By combining ancient healing minerals with modern science, the brand continues to provide clean, innovative products that promote overall well-being.

