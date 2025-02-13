Islanders asked to share feedback to enhance Access PEI sites

CANADA, February 13 - The Province is inviting residents to share their experiences and ideas to enhance Access PEI services and buildings.

As the population grows, conducting a survey is crucial to ensure Access PEI locations continue to meet residents’ needs. Public input will helps assess whether offices are welcoming, safe, and accessible, while also ensuring individual privacy is protected and that the appropriate technology is available to support those needs.

“Islanders can count on high-quality service at nine Access PEI locations – soon to be 10 – across PEI. With more people relying on Access PEI than ever before, public input is essential to help identify areas for improvement and ensure this vital service continues to support Islanders for years to come.” - Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Ernie Hudson

The survey will be available, in English and French, from February 13 to March 4. Islanders can complete it online at Service PEI or in person at any Access PEI location.

“Islanders' input is extremely valuable, and we encourage as many people as possible to take the time to participate in this important survey,” said Minister Hudson.

Quick facts

Access PEI provides more than 430 government services including the most popular ones: drivers’ licenses, vehicle registrations, building permits, and PEI health card applications.

In 2024, about 186,000 people connected with services at Access PEI, an increase of 42,000 visits compared to 2022.

There are nine Access PEI locations across PEI including: Charlottetown, Summerside, Souris, O’Leary, Tignish, Montague, Wellington, Royalty Crossing Mall, and Alberton. A tenth site will open in Cornwall in March 2025.



Media contact:

Dan Hodgson

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

danmhodgson@gov.pe.ca