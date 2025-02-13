DNREC to Host Introduction to Living Shorelines Training on March 25 and 26

The Lewes Ball Field Living Shoreline Project at low tide highlighting recycled oyster shell bags and native plants in bloom. /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a training Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26 for those interested in an introduction to the process and components of living shorelines in Delaware. Presented in conjunction with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, the in-person event will be held at the DNREC Lewes Field Office, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. each day.

The two-day training focuses on the ecology behind living shorelines and implementing projects based on specific goals. On day one of the training, participants will learn about the causes and types of shoreline issues, define the types of living shoreline solutions, and become acquainted with the plants and animals comprising and living in shoreline habitats. Day two of the training will go into techniques and applications, an introduction to living shoreline materials, designing for specific goals and a review of project permitting.

Over the course of the two days, participants will also experience hands-on activities such as field visits. The event boasts multiple instructors from United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, private consulting firms, and non-profit organizations. DNREC’s participation is represented by the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment program.

Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir logs as a barrier against shoreline erosion and flood impacts. Participants will take the first steps in understanding shoreline processes and developing natural shoreline stabilization solutions. Living shorelines are a stable and natural solution to protect coastal communities and serve as important habitat for native plants and animals.

The training is open to scientists, engineers, landscape professionals, government entities, marine contractors, and students. The training registration fee is $35, and coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided. A training binder with educational materials will also be provided. Space is limited to 26 participants and participation on both days is required.

Registration for the training and information is available on the DNREC events and meetings calendar at dnrec.delaware.gov/events/introduction-to-living-shorelines. More information is also available at delawarelivingshorelines.org.

