Alexis Paredez Joins Rodriguez & Associates as an Attorney

Rodriguez & Associates Newest Attorney, Alexis Paradez

Rodriguez & Associates welcomes Alexis Paredez as the newest addition to its team of attorneys.

Clients come to us feeling vulnerable, uncertain, and overwhelmed, and the legal process can be complex and intimidating. I’d like to think that I’m a source of guidance and support for our clients.” — Alexis Paradez

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodriguez & Associates welcomes Alexis Paredez as the newest addition to its team of attorneys . A 2024 graduate of the University of Santa Clara School of Law, Alexis previously worked at the firm as a summer intern and a law clerk for four years.After passing the California Bar Exam on her first attempt, Alexis was sworn into the California State Bar on November 18, 2024. Celebrating her accomplishment and commitment to practicing the law were many family members, friends, and colleagues in attendance who knew of her dream of becoming an attorney.A Bakersfield native, Alexis is the first graduate from Mira Monte High School to become an attorney.“Clients come to Rodriguez & Associates feeling vulnerable, uncertain, and overwhelmed. On top of that, the legal process can be complex and intimidating. I’d like to think that I’m a source of guidance and support for our clients. And that makes me feel good.” - Alexis Paredez, Rodriguez & Associates, AttorneyPrior to obtaining her law degree, Alexis earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from UCLA. Her understanding of how we feel and think will help her connect with clients and juries.From her early days as a legal intern, Alexis has demonstrated a work ethic and dedication to clients that align with the core values at Rodriguez & Associates. The firm proudly welcomes Alexis to the team, knowing that she’s committed to making a difference.About Rodriguez & AssociatesRodriguez & Associates has decades of experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and carelessness of individuals, large companies, and organizations that disregard basic safety precautions. The firm has recovered over $1 billion on behalf of its clients, including the top three highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County history. It has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other Southern San Joaquin Valley law firm. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates at https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/

