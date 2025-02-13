Jani White Makes Her Broadway Debut as a Producer of When My Soul Speaks, Starring Lisa Nichols

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jani White, a trusted advisor in courageous speaking, empowerment, and leadership, proudly made her Broadway debut as a Producer with the one-night-only performance of When My Soul Speaks, starring the incomparable Lisa Nichols. Held at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 9, 2024, this electrifying event was a powerful blend of storytelling, spoken word, song, and dynamic performance, marking a defining moment in both White’s and Nichols' careers.

"When My Soul Speaks" is a groundbreaking theatrical debut for Nichols, blending her powerful messages of transformation with the enchantment of Broadway in what she calls “Transfor-Tainment”—where transformation meets entertainment.

Jani White’s vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in the power of voice, presence, and courageous self-expression were instrumental in bringing this extraordinary production to the stage. Known for helping ambitious, professional women speak up, stand out, and step confidently into spaces of greater impact, income, and influence, White saw When My Soul Speaks as a unique opportunity to amplify a message deeply aligned with her own mission.

"Lisa Nichols has spent years empowering people to find and own their voice, and I have spent my career ensuring that women, especially, have the tools, confidence, and courage to do the same," said White. "Being part of this production was about bringing a powerful performance to Broadway AND continuing the work of transformation on a global scale. To merge Lisa’s transformational storytelling with the magic of Broadway is an extraordinary moment, and I am honored to have played a role in making it happen."

Lisa Nichols, a globally recognized motivational speaker, bestselling author, and transformational leader, shared how momentous this Broadway experience was for her. "Sharing my story from the Broadway stage was one of the most profound moments of my career," said Nichols. "It was an honor to bring my life's journey and mission to such a legendary platform, creating a space where inspiration and art come together to ignite transformation in every heart present."

The performance captivated the audience, offering a mesmerizing experience that resonated deeply with attendees. Nichols, renowned for her ability to inspire millions across the globe, brought her exhilarating energy to this intimate setting, making her Broadway debut unforgettable.

The show was captured by the Emmy® Award-winning team at Astonish Entertainment and DNA Films, with plans to bring When My Soul Speaks to the big screen—ensuring its message of courage, self-expression, and transformation continues to inspire audiences worldwide.



About Jani White:

Jani White is a courageous speaking, empowerment, and leadership coach, trainer, professor, and speaker with over 25 years of experience helping ambitious women, especially, find and own their voices. Through her company, Prepared to Speak, LLC, she has empowered thousands to speak with confidence, lead with authority, and position themselves for greater opportunities—allowing them to become unstoppable advocates for themselves and others.

She specializes in coaching women to break through fear, self-doubt, and societal conditioning so they can confidently communicate their expertise, advocate for their worth, and take up space unapologetically. Whether in corporate boardrooms, high-stakes negotiations, media interviews, or keynote stages, Jani ensures that women are heard, respected, and valued. In addition to her work with individuals, she partners with those who want to create environments where women feel supported to speak courageously and thrive.

Jani believes that speaking up changes lives, which is why she is honored to be a Producer of Lisa Nichols’ When My Soul Speaks—a powerful exploration of courage, self-expression, and transformation. This production marks her Broadway debut, expanding her impact to the stage and continuing her mission to bring powerful messages to the world through storytelling, leadership, and transformative experiences.



About Lisa Nichols:

Lisa Nichols is one of the world’s most-requested speakers, a media personality, and a corporate CEO whose global platform reaches over 80 million people annually. Her courage, authenticity, and transformational storytelling have inspired audiences worldwide, helping countless individuals break through fear, embrace their potential, and step into their greatness.

As the Founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Lisa has dedicated her career to empowering people with the tools to own their voice and impact the world. She is widely revered for her ability to teach people how to connect their soul to their message and communicate with confidence, power, and clarity.

Lisa made her Broadway debut with When My Soul Speaks, bringing her journey of resilience, triumph, and transformation to the stage in a performance that left audiences deeply moved and inspired.

