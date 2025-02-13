Tameika L. Chambers-Pope Makes Her Broadway Debut as a Producer of "When My Soul Speaks," Starring Lisa Nichols

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tameika L. Chambers-Pope proudly made her Broadway debut as a Producer with the one-night-only performance of "When My Soul Speaks," starring the incomparable Lisa Nichols. This landmark event, held at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 9th, 2024, was an electrifying showcase of storytelling, spoken word, song, and dynamic performance, marking a significant moment in both Chambers-Pope’s and Nichols' illustrious careers.

Tameika’s vision and unwavering belief in Lisa Nichols' mission to merge her transformative message with the magic of theater were instrumental in bringing this extraordinary show to life. "When My Soul Speaks" is a groundbreaking theatrical debut for Nichols, blending her powerful messages of transformation with the enchantment of Broadway in what she calls "Transfor-Tainment" – where transformation meets entertainment.

"Sharing my story from the Broadway stage was one of the most profound moments of my career," said Lisa Nichols. "It was an honor to bring my life's journey and mission to such a legendary platform, creating a space where inspiration and art come together to ignite transformation in every heart present."

The performance captivated the audience, offering a mesmerizing experience that resonated deeply with attendees. Nichols, renowned for her ability to inspire millions across the globe, brought her exhilarating energy to this intimate setting, making her Broadway debut unforgettable.

Tameika expressed her deep gratitude and excitement about the project's success. "I am incredibly honored to have played an integral role in bringing 'When My Soul Speaks' to the Broadway stage," Tameika shared. "Lisa Nichols' message is transformative, and it was a privilege to help her share it in a way that combines the power of theater with her inspirational storytelling."

The show was captured by the Emmy® Award-Winning team at Astonish Entertainment and DNA Films, with the intention of bringing "When My Soul Speaks" to the big screen. This collaboration aims to extend the reach of Nichols' transformative message, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the magic and inspiration of her Broadway performance.



About Tameika L. Chambers-Pope:

Tameika is a human capital development executive who specializes in professional and personal development. Through her coaching business, Cultivate to Great, she supports others in fostering their authenticity through self-awareness. Tameika’s expertise has been nationally recognized in Essence Magazine, Diversity Woman Magazine, The SheSuite, and Women to Watch Media. With a degree in communications, Tameika is also a certified life and relationship coach, inspirational speaker, writer, panelist, and host. She has a passion for empowering women and as such, serves on the Board of My Sister’s Place (oldest domestic violence shelter in Washington, D.C.)

Originally from Annapolis, Maryland, she currently lives in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., where she enjoys spending time with her family, especially her two daughters Chandler and London. Fueled by the mantra, “One doesn’t have to be perfect to be useful,” Tameika’s career has spanned from Wall Street to K Street and now, to Broadway.

Tameika made her debut on Broadway as a Producer with “When My Soul Speaks.”



About Lisa Nichols:

Lisa Nichols is one of the world’s most-requested speakers in the industry, as well as a media personality and corporate CEO whose global platform reaches over 80 million people each year. Lisa’s courage and determination have inspired fans worldwide and helped countless audiences break through to discover their own untapped talents and infinite potential. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Lisa has developed workshops and programs that have transformed the lives of leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide, altering the trajectory of businesses throughout the country and across the globe. Today, fans worldwide revere Lisa for her mastery of teaching people how to accomplish unfathomable goals while connecting their soul to their message. Lisa made her Broadway debut with her performance of “When My Soul Speaks.”



For more information, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Tameika L. Chambers-Pope

tameikapope@yahoo.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.