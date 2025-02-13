CFBANQUE has announced the opening of offices in Nigeria, Gambia, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFBANQUE has announced the opening of offices in several African countries: Nigeria, Gambia, Rwanda, and Tanzania. The investment bank aims to strengthen its presence on the continent to better address the needs of private decision-makers seeking financial and economic intelligence services. This increased engagement is intended to support the development of both public and private sector companies, as well as governments.Following the recent opening of its subsidiary in Senegal, CFBANQUE has also established a subsidiary in Gabon, Central Africa. During a recent press conference, the president of CFBANQUE, Laurent Bien LEGBANE, stated that the time has come to reshape the narrative of direct investment and capital transformation in Africa. He emphasized the confidence that global partners have in the continent and underscored the need to create an investment plan that focuses on transformative partnerships with private capital. This initiative aims to enhance the financial autonomy of African states and reduce external debt.CFBANQUE, which provides investment services from its headquarters in London, New York, and Singapore, focuses on Africa while optimizing financial architecture to standardize African companies. This standardization is intended to ensure more credible, secure, and profitable external investments.On the same occasion, Laurent Bien LEGBANE announced that Mrs. Chersty MABIALA BITSINDOU, newly appointed as senior vice president, would collaborate with global investors to double international financial mobilization. This effort aims to address the growing needs in Africa's energy sector, particularly in the countries where these new subsidiaries have opened.

