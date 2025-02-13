NFL Stadium Exec. Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against UG2 LLC and Owners of Gillette Stadium

Robert Sturm, a Stadium Operations Manager, has filed a lawsuit under the Americans with Disabilities Act and The Massachusetts Fair Employment Practices Act

FOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Sturm, a Stadium Operations Manager with at Gillette Stadium, has filed a lawsuit against UG2 LLC, and entities associated with Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots headquarters, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and The Massachusetts Fair Employment Practices Act, Chapter 151B (CA No.: 1:24-cv-13135). The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleges unlawful discrimination and failure to accommodate his disability.Sturm, a 16-year tenured employee, claims after developing PTSD and related mental health conditions following a workplace fire in 2022, he continued to perform his job requirements despite challenges. The lawsuit asserts that although Sturm disclosed his disability to UG2 LLC and stadium leadership, his employers failed to provide accommodations for his condition. On January 26, 2024, after experiencing a panic attack and requesting excusal from attending a meeting, Sturm was questioned by executives about his PTSD and terminated shortly thereafter citing concerns regarding his performance. The filing claims that contrary to the reasons stated by his employer for his termination, Strum was unaware of prior warnings regarding job performance.The lawsuit further claims that Strum’s termination is directly linked to his disability and in violation of ADA and Chapter 151B protections. He also argues that his employers neglected their obligations to provide reasonable accommodations, such as allowing occasional and minor flexibility during medical episodes. The termination, which he describes as abrupt and unwarranted, is a contradiction to his proven track record of positive performance reviews, performance-based bonuses. Sturm believes the termination was discriminatory, citing the timing of the decision shortly after a medical episode."This case highlights critical workplace protections for employees with disabilities and underscores the obligations of joint employers to uphold ADA compliance."- Paige Munro-Delotto, counsel for Robert SturmThe complaint outlines significant personal and professional harm, including loss of income, health benefits, and retirement security, as well as the exacerbation of PTSD symptoms. Sturm seeks back pay, front pay, emotional distress damages, and punitive damages for the defendants' alleged intentional and reckless misconduct.Munro-Delotto Law, LLC400 Westminster St.Ste. 200Providence, RI 02903401-521-4529Media Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com

