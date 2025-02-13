Adeia Enters into Multi-Year IP License Renewal with LG U+

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company whose patented innovations enhance billions of devices and shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced it has renewed its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with LG U+, one of South Korea's leading IPTV service providers. The multi-year license renewal extends LG U+'s access to Adeia's media portfolio for its products and services.

"LG U+ represents a significant presence in South Korea's robust and expanding digital entertainment landscape," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media. "This renewal underscores the continued importance and relevance of our media portfolio in the dynamic IPTV market."

The renewed agreement highlights the ongoing partnership between Adeia and LG U+, further solidifying Adeia's role as a critical enabler of innovative media technologies in one of the world's most advanced entertainment markets.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading technology R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations:

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Media Relations:

JoAnn Yamani

press@adeia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.