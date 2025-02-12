Upholding the ceasefire in Gaza is an imperative for preserving human life and dignity

Countless lives have been saved over the three weeks of the ceasefire. This period of calm has had a tangible impact on people's lives – including those released from captivity and those spared from further hostilities, as well as all the families who have been reunited. Any reversal risks plunging people back into the misery and despair that defined the last 16 months.

All of the remaining hostages need to be released. People in Gaza need respite from violence and access to lifesaving humanitarian aid. This all depends on the continuation of the ceasefire agreement.

We call on the parties to maintain the ceasefire so that these crucial efforts can continue. Hundreds of thousands of lives depend on it. We remain committed to acting as a humanitarian intermediary, at the request of the parties, to support the implementation of this agreement and facilitate dignified releases of hostages and detainees and bring lifesaving aid into Gaza.

We reiterate our long-standing call for all hostages to be released in a dignified and safe manner, for more aid to enter Gaza, and for the International Committee of the Red Cross to have access to all hostages and detainees.